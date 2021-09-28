Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Calcutta HC likely to deliver verdict on PIL over Bhabanipur by-poll

The Election Commission of India on September 4 announced the by-poll in Bhabanipur citing the exigency and request from West Bengal’s chief secretary, who said there would be a Constitutional crisis if it was not held
By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:28 AM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee needs to be elected to the state Assembly by November to retain her post. (PTI Photo)

The Calcutta high court is on Tuesday likely to deliver its verdict on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against prioritising by-election to Kolkata’s Bhabanipur assembly from where West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting. On Friday last, the court reserved its order on the PIL challenging the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s decision to schedule the by-election for September 30, Thursday.

Even as her Trinamool Congress swept the West Bengal assembly elections in May, Banerjee lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari. Banerjee needs to be elected to the assembly by November to retain the post of chief minister. The ECI on September 4 announced the by-poll in Bhabanipur citing the exigency and request from West Bengal’s chief secretary, who said there would be a Constitutional crisis if it was not held.

Even as the focus remains on Bhabanipur, by-elections, two other assembly seats of Samserganj and Jangipur will also be held on the same day.

