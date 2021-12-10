Calcutta high court acquits man who was charged with minor’s rape six years ago

The Calcutta high court has acquitted a man, who was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment by a sessions court in North Dinajpur district in 2015 after a minor girl filed a complaint of rape against him.

The girl, in her police complaint, had accused the man of rape after making false promises to marry her. She gave birth to a child, who was four-and-a-half-year old when the sessions court passed the order in 2015. The sessions court held the man guilty of rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of ₹50,000.

The man, a resident of Islampur, challenged the sessions court verdict in the high court earlier this year. After hearing the appeal, a division bench of justices Joymalya Bagchi and Bivas Pattanayak on Tuesday observed it would be wrong to punish him for rape because his promise to marry the girl could not be fulfilled because of opposition from members of his family.

“The evidence on record clearly establishes that the appellant had cohabited with her (the alleged victim) on the promise of marriage. However, I find it is difficult to accept that the initial cohabitation was forceful as such allegation is significantly absent in the first information report lodged by the principal witness (the girl). It is argued that the appellant had agreed to marry her but the marriage could not fructify due to resistance of his parents. Hence, it cannot be said that the appellant did not intend to marry her at the time when they cohabited...,” the bench said in its order, which HT has seen.

Setting aside the sessions court order, the bench added, “Mere failure to keep a promise without anything more cannot lead to the irresistible conclusion that the promise had been dishonestly made from the inception. Evidence has come on record that the appellant and the victim girl wanted to marry each other and cohabited. As a result, she became pregnant but due to resistance of the parents of the appellant marriage was not held.”

Elaborating the details of the allegation, the court said: “Prosecution case as alleged against the appellant is to the effect that the appellant cohabited with the victim girl, who is a minor, on the false promise of marriage. As a result, the girl became pregnant. When she asked the appellant to marry her, he evaded the issue. Appellant had last cohabited with the victim on February 2, 2010, in a bamboo grove. The matter came to the knowledge of the family members. A salish (kangaroo court) was held. At the salish, the appellant refused to marry the victim girl due to strong objection of his family members. Under such circumstances, victim girl lodged first information report (FIR) with the police”

“Counsel appearing for the appellant submits that the victim was a consenting party. The appellant was a young person and there was free mixing between the parties... Hence, the appeal ought to be allowed. Learned counsel appearing for the state submits that the victim was a minor at the time of occurrence and the appellant had forcibly ravished the girl on the first occasion and thereafter he had repeatedly cohabited with the victim on the false promise of marriage,” the order said.

“The principal witness is the minor victim. She deposed that the appellant took her in a bamboo grove and committed rape on her. She has tried to resist him but he did not listen. The appellant promised to marry her. Thereafter, she cohabited with him on a number of times on the assurance of marriage. As a result, she conceived,” the order said.

Observing that the victim was 16 years’ old when she got pregnant, the bench said: “The victim had crossed the age of consent. From the materials on record, it appears that the cohabitation was consensual. Appellant was a young person and the marriage proposal did not come to fruition due to opposition from elders…. It would be incorrect to punish the appellant as the promise to marry did not fructify due to subsequent event, namely, opposition from family elders which is not attributable to him.”

Referring to the observations made by a Bihar court in a similar case, the division bench said, “In light of the aforesaid discussion, I am inclined to set aside the conviction and sentence and acquit the appellant of the charges levelled against him.”