Calcutta high court directs CBI, NIA to jointly probe conversion charges in Bengal’s Malda district

The Calcutta high court on Thursday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to jointly probe the allegations of forced religious conversions in Bengal’s Malda district. The order was uploaded on the high court’s website on Friday. The agencies were asked to file a report during the next hearing on June 21.

A special leave petition in the matter was filed by two women on May 18 alleging that their husbands were forcefully converted to Islam. The petitioners had alleged that their husbands went missing on November 24, 2021, over six months after the assembly poll results were declared on May 2.

The petitioners claimed when they lodged a complaint on November 25 at Kaliachak police station in Malda, a civic police volunteer posted there tore their letter and told them that their husbands had converted to Islam.

Subsequently, they lodged a complaint with Malda superintendent of police (SP) on December 8, 2021 but no steps were taken, following which they sent complaint letters in January to the chairman, National Human Rights Commission, the CBI and the NIA, the petitioners stated. The agencies were made parties in the case.

“The petitioners have alleged that their husbands were forced to convert to Islam by threat, intimidation and/or under influence of drugs. It is also alleged that the forced conversion is a part of a punishment for supporting a rival political party. It is surprising to note that despite receipt of complaints, the inspector-in-charge, Kaliachak police station has not registered FIRs and Malda SP has not ordered any steps, as were required to be taken,” the order read.

Appearing for the state, senior advocate Md Galib told the court that the husbands of the petitioners had left them over family disputes and are presently residing at Pratappur in Malda. One of the brothers had filed a police complaint against his wife at Kaliachak police station, based on which the police filed a first information report (FIR) and submitted charge sheet on March 31, Galib said.

The husbands, Gouranga Mondal now known as Gousal Azam and Buddhu Mondal now known as Md. Ibrahim Sk, have deposed under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrpC) that they voluntarily converted to Islam, Galib told the court and referred to two affidavits signed by them before a notary.

“Since the petitioners apprehend serious threat to their life and limb, the superintendent of police (SP), Malda, shall immediately upon receipt of a copy of this order, review the security of the petitioners and take immediate measures,” the order read. The court also asked the SP to file a separate report and cooperate with the CBI and NIA during the investigation.

The single bench of justice Rajasekhar Mantha also asked the CBI and NIA to probe the allegations of random forcible conversion, cross border infiltration, threats and stockpiling of arms, ammunition and counterfeit currency notes that the petitioners raised.

The order, a copy of which was seen by HT, was described as “the first of its kind in Bengal” by Anindya Sundar Das, one of the lawyers representing the petitioners. Neither the petition nor the court’s order mentioned the name of any political party.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, who was posted as Malda SP on April 22, could not be contacted.

Meanwhile, TMC’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy refused to comment on the order, saying the matter is sub-judice.