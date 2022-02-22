Calcutta Medical College students read out ‘Charak Shapath’ during induction

KOLKATA: The first-year students of the 187-year-old Medical College Hospital in Kolkata read out the ‘Charak Shapath’ during their induction to the MBBS course on Monday, triggering a controversy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India’s apex medical education regulator, National Medical Commission (NMC), earlier this year suggested the Hippocratic oath be replaced with ‘Charak shapath’ during the graduation ceremony of doctors.

Hippocratic oath is an ethical code for fresh medical graduates that is believed to have been written by the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates. The oath is taken during the convocation ceremony as a guide to conduct medical practice. Charak Shapath is the oath mentioned in Charak Samhita, a comprehensive text on ancient Indian medicine authored by Charaka, one of the early experts in Ayurveda, the traditional system of Indian medicine.

Principal of the Calcutta Medical College Dr Raghunath Mishra told HT that it was not an attempt to replace the Hippocratic oath.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The students would take the Hippocratic oath when they join as interns. As the Charak Shapath was a suggestion of the NMC, the students read it out during the induction. This is not an attempt to replace the Hippocratic oath,” said Mishra.

The incident, however, prompted the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to engage in a war of words.

“BJP leaders worship Nathuram Godse and VD Savarkar. We don’t want to learn nationalism from them. I spoke with the director of medical education in the state. He said it happened without his knowledge,” said Santanu Sen, TMC MP.

On Tuesday, an organisation of doctors and the Democratic Students Organisation (DSO) unit of Calcutta Medical College threatened to launch a protest against the Charak Shapath and submitted a deputation to the college principal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All-India DSO Medical unit spokesperson Dr Soumyadip Roy said “We are stunned. How could this happen in a premier medical college of the country?”

BJP vice president in West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar said: “Where does one find communalism in the Charak Shapath? Actually 1000 years of slavery has prompted our Left-minded historians to think that whatever is foreign is good.”