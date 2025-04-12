Kozhikode, The diocese of Calicut, belonging to the Latin Catholic community, has been elevated to the status of Archdiocese by the Vatican, the diocese here said on Saturday. Calicut diocese elevated to Archdiocese status

With the elevation of Calicut diocese, its Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal becomes the first Metropolitan Archbishop of the new archdiocese.

The elevation is in recognition of the remarkable contributions of the Calicut diocese in areas such as its pastoral effectiveness, historical significance, socio-cultural context, and the strength of its faith traditions, a release said.

Till now, the Calicut diocese functioned as a suffragan diocese under the archdiocese of Verapoly , one that is part of an ecclesiastical province and falls under the jurisdiction of a metropolitan archbishop.

With this elevation, the dioceses of Kannur and Sultanpet , formerly suffragans of the archdiocese of Verapoly, will now become suffragan dioceses under the newly established Archdiocese of Calicut.

In the Roman catholic church, an archdiocese is the primary diocese within an ecclesiastical province, holding a special place in the church’s administrative and pastoral structure.

The archbishop, also known as the metropolitan, leads the archdiocese and plays a key role in coordinating the pastoral efforts of the suffragan dioceses under his jurisdiction.

The elevation signifies its greater responsibility and influence in the mission of the church. According to Canon Law, the main purpose of an archdiocese is to foster coordinated pastoral actions among the dioceses in the province and to support the safeguarding of faith, the release said.

The metropolitan ensures unity and collaboration among the bishops of the suffragan dioceses and assists in addressing local pastoral and administrative matters.

Among his duties, the metropolitan must ensure that faith and ecclesiastical norms are upheld in the suffragan dioceses. If he observes any significant abuses or deviations, he his obliged to report them to the Holy See .

The metropolitan’s distinctive vestment is the ‘pallium’, symbolizing the metropolitan’s unity with the Pope and his role as a shepherd within the wider church. The pallium is a narrow band made of white wool adorned with five red crosses and three pins representing the five wounds of Christ, the release said.

