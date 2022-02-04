Call for new constitution: Protests continue over KCR’s remark

Protests continued in Telangana for the second consecutive day on Thursday over the call given by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for redrafting of the Indian Constitution to meet the changing aspirations of the people.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and cadre held “Jai Bhim Deeksha” all over the state and also in New Delhi from 11 am to 4 pm, in protest against the chief minister’s remarks against the Constitution.

BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay sat on the “deeksha” at B R Ambedkar statue at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Other BJP MPs from state, including Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao, Karnataka MP Munuswamy, and state BJP general secretary Bangaru Sruthi, among others, joined the protests.

“It is clearly evident that the chief minister wants to bring in his own Constitution in the country, so that he can rule like a monarch,” Sanjay said, alleging that arrogance has gone to the head of KCR, as the chief minister is called.

“He wants to establish a system wherein he and his ministers won’t have to go to Secretariat, but run the state from his own palace. He doesn’t like the people to question his corrupt family rule. He failed to fulfil his promise of erecting a 125-ft statue of Ambedkar, but it now appears he wants to erect his own statue,” the BJP state president alleged.

He said the Telangana chief minister had not fulfilled any of his promises made to the Dalits and the unemployed. “He is undemocratic and a tyrant. He has forgotten the fact that he had become the chief minister only because of the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar.”

Sanjay reminded that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who made an attempt to change the basic structure of the Constitution, had to pay a heavy price. “Now, he (KCR) is asking for a new Constitution. Tomorrow he may ask for change in the national flag. The people of Telangana cannot bear this monarch anymore,” he said.

In Hyderabad, BJP leaders led by party’s OBC morcha national president K Laxman sat on Jai Bhim Deeksha at the party headquarters. Former MPs A P Jitender Reddy, G Vivek and G Mohan Rao, and MLAs Eatala Rajender and T Raja Singh, among others, took part in the agitation.

Dalit activist and Mahajan Socialist Party president Manda Krishna Madiga, along with hundreds of party workers, performed milk bath of Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund in Hyderabad, protesting against the chief minister’s call for change of the Constitution.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded an unconditional apology from the chief minister for insulting Ambedkar by calling for redrafting of the Constitution. “KCR is a representative of a feudal system. His comments are an attack on the country’s democracy,” he said.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders defended the comments of the chief minister on the Constitution. “He has every right to demand a change in the Constitution, which is presently serving the interests of only a few sections. He only wants equal justice to all sections,” state animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said.

