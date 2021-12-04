Calling up 5 times: How Mumbai will ensure no foreign traveller is off the radar

Amid the threat of Omicron, the new Covid variant which has been reported from Bengaluru, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has come up with a new guideline to ensure there is constant monitoring of the international passengers coming from high-risk and at-risk countries. The guideline includes calling these people up even five times a day for the seven days they are supposed to be under home quarantine. According to the guidelines, the surveillance will be done at the micro-level by the ward administration. Covid war rooms set up at each ward of the municipality are in charge of the monitoring.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is how the 24X7 monitoring will go on for 7 days

1. Every day at 9am, the Mumbai airport authorities will send a list of international passengers who have arrived in the city in the preceding 24 hours.

2. Those who have mentioned Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai as their location will only be monitored.

3. The list will get segregated into 24 wards based on the addresses given through software.

4. At 10am every day, the ward war rooms will receive the list of passengers in their areas.

5. They will call each of the passengers and politely inform them that they will have to remain isolated at their address for seven days.

6. The war room will ensure that all quarantine rules are being followed and they will call these people up five times a day to monitor their health status.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. A letter will be issued to the housing society where these people are staying informing them that they are supposed to be under home isolation for 7 days.

8. On the 7th day of the home quarantine, the ward war room will ensure that they undergo an RT-PCR test. If required, they can send their own medical team for the purpose of the test.

9. If anyone complains of any symptom, the war room will decide the future course of action. Ward doctors can offer them advice through telephone "in a reassuring and polite manner".

10. Each ward war room will have 10 functional ambulances ready and the medical team are supposed to physically visit these people from time to time during these 7 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON