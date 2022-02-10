Calm prevails as Karnataka govt shuts education institutes

Calm prevailed on Wednesday in the educational institutions which witnessed tense moments over the Hijab row earlier, as the Karnataka government had ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days.

Most of them returned to the online mode of teaching, sources said. Primary schools functioned as usual across the state without any interruption. Protests for and against the ‘hijab’ had intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places on Tuesday.

As protests for and against wearing of the headscarf by Muslim women students in class-rooms intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government on Tuesday declared a holiday to all high schools and colleges in the state for three days. The Karnataka cabinet, which met on Wednesday morning before the High Court order came in, decided to wait for its verdict on the row, before taking any further decision on the matter.

“We discussed the Hijab row, but as the High Court is hearing the matter, we felt it is not appropriate for the cabinet to take any further decisions on the issue today.

“It was decided to wait for the court’s verdict before taking any decision,” law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Karnataka Police on Wednesday prohibited gatherings, agitations or protests of any type within the area of 200-metre radius from the gates of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city for a time period of two weeks with immediate effect, following developments around the hijab controversy in the state.

The order will remain in effect till February 22.

The official order read, “Kamal Pant, IPS, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru City, hereby prohibit any gathering, agitation or protest of any type within the area of 200 mtrs radius from the gate(s) of the Schools, PU Colleges, Degree Colleges or other similar Educational Institutions in Bengaluru City, for a period of two weeks with immediate effect i.e. from 9-2-2022 to 22-2-2022.”

The Karnataka High Court is hearing the matter on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka government order dated February 5.

Jnanendra on Tuesday night held a meeting with the Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh.

“We ministers held meeting along with the officials to take stock of the situation. The matter is pending in the court and we are waiting for the outcome. Already, a circular has been issued on the dress code,” he had told reporters here.