‘Can work 365 days without rest’: CM Bommai rubbishes health rumours

Ruling out health issues, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he has the strength to work tirelessly for 365 days without any rest, and his target was to bring BJP back to power after the 2023 polls
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday had termed speculations about “changes” as a creation of the media. Even the party leadership has rejected such talks. (PTI)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 11:59 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Hubballi

Ruling out health issues, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he has the strength to work tirelessly for 365 days without any rest, and his target was to bring BJP back to power after the 2023 polls. The Chief Minister’s statement came amidst speculations that he was suffering from a serious knee ailment and was likely to fly overseas soon for a treatment.

“.....I have the strength to work tirelessly for 365 without any rest. I have decided to work a minimum of 15 hours a day. Bringing BJP back to power in the 2023 polls is my target and I will begin preparations for it in 2022,” Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said BJP leaders will collectively work as a team for the polls.

To a question on BJP National General Secretary in-charge of the state Arun Singh’s recent statement that the party will contest assembly polls under his leadership, Bommai said, “He is a Delhi level leader.. he has kept that confidence in me. I thank him. We in the BJP work as a team together and collectively, it’s team work, as I’m the Chief Minister he has said that.” There is complete coordination and good relationship between the government and the party and we will it carry forward, he added.

There have been rumours for some time now about a leadership change in the state and Bommai’s possible exit from the top job.

Bommai on Monday had termed speculations about “changes” as a creation of the media. Even the party leadership has rejected such talks.

The Chief Minister is in the city to attend the two day BJP state executive meeting, that is also being attended by Singh and a host of party leaders.

Stating that the meet will discuss organising the party and political developments in the days to come, Bommai said it is also likely to take some crucial decisions.

Asked about cabinet expansion and reshuffle, he said, “I do not want to comment on any of this for now....”

