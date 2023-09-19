Canada issues travel advisory for India: 'Avoid travel to Jammu and Kashmir… threat of terrorism'
The Canadian government updated its travel advisory asking its citizens to avoid all travel to Jammu and Kashmir “due to the unpredictable security situation”.
The Canadian government on Tuesday updated its travel advisory asking its citizens to avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir “due to the unpredictable security situation”.
"Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping. This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh," Canada stated in the advisory for India, marking it an “Exercise A High Degree Of Caution”.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Topics