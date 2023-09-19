Canada issues travel advisory for India: 'Avoid travel to Jammu and Kashmir… threat of terrorism'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Sep 19, 2023 10:32 PM IST

The Canadian government updated its travel advisory asking its citizens to avoid all travel to Jammu and Kashmir “due to the unpredictable security situation”.

The Canadian government on Tuesday updated its travel advisory asking its citizens to avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir “due to the unpredictable security situation”.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)

"Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping. This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh," Canada stated in the advisory for India, marking it an “Exercise A High Degree Of Caution”.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Topics
terrorism travel advisory canada
