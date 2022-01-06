'Cannot afford doctors falling sick': AIIMS doctor as Covid spreads among medics

As the national capital is in the grip of a fresh surge, a large number of doctors and paramedics are testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). A doctor from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday also raised concerns on the same, saying that the capital city "cannot handle" the burden of overwhelmed medical staff.

"Say, we have 25 million (people) in Delhi, even if 1% hospitalised, Delhi NCR cannot handle it," Dr P Sarat Chandra, professor of neurology at AIIMS, was quoted as saying by ANI. "We cannot have a double jeopardy of health care workers also collapsing," he added.

Stressing on the need to protect our healthcare workers, Dr Chandra said in his unit "almost 50 per cent residents are sick, they have mild symptoms, but they have not been able to work...We cannot afford doctors falling sick." "They (medical staff) have to take full precautions because they are the frontline soldiers," Dr Chandra stressed.

Further speaking, the professor urged everyone to actively follow health protocol to curb the rapidly spreading infection. "Even if 1 per cent of the population requires hospitalisation, it would be a huge number. So it's our responsibility to not let our guards down thinking it's a mild infection," he also said, as per the ANI report.

Over a score of medical staff in Delhi have tested positive for viral infections over the last few weeks, according to a report by news agency ANI. In AIIMS, at least 50 doctors have tested Covid positive, while 26 others have been diagnosed with the disease at the Safdarjung Hospital.

In Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, forty-five healthcare workers, including 38 doctors, have contracted Covid in the last few days, ANI reported quoting officials.

At the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital at least 20 doctors have contracted Covid while at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital it is seven, according to the report.

Meanwhile, in view of the alarming spike in daily Covid cases, the Delhi government on Wednesday increased the number of beds at nine hospitals. The city now has a total of 4,350 Covid beds. It is increased from 3,316, according to the order by Delhi's health and family welfare department.

The list includes India Gandhi Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Burari Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.