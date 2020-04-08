Cannot decide trends on absolute numbers, says ICMR

india

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:40 IST

New Delhi: The higher number of deaths related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reported from Maharashtra could be a “chance event” as the number of overall fatalities is small, and a trend cannot be decided merely on the basis of mere absolute numbers, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday Maharashtra had reported 1,135 cases and 72 deaths while the second worst-hit state Tamil Nadu 738 infections and eight fatalities. Overall India has recorded 178 deaths and 5,872 cases.

“You cannot merely decide on the basis of absolute numbers. That is not the right way,” said Dr RR Gangakhedkar, the chief of epidemiology and communicable diseases wing of the ICMR, which is India’s top medical research body.

The Union health ministry separately said the government is taking aggressive measures wherever required in Maharashtra in view of a large number of cases being reported. “In Pune and Kolba region, door-to-door screenings are being conducted. About 35 square kilometre area is being covered to look for people with co-morbid conditions and those with any travel history. The same screening strategy is being used in Kerala’s Pathamuttom village. The government has come up with a detailed technical plan for different stages of Covid-19 management,” said the ministry’s joint secretary, Lav Agarwal.

He added if the number of cases is rising, the government’s preparations are also increasing proportionally to break the chain of Covid-19 transmissions. “Our technical war room is monitoring the situation very closely, and is equipped to track even ambulances on a real-time basis, apart from keeping a watch on people under home quarantine etc.”

Agarwal denied reports about the shortage of the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, in the country, calling them untrue. “There is no shortage of the drug in the country. It will be made available to whoever needs it. Those being given the medicine currently by the government is just a section of people. It is not recommended for everyone, and should not be taken without prescription,” said Agarwal.

India has approved the use of hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis to protect health workers and close contacts of Covid-19 patients. A small placebo-controlled clinical trial in China demonstrated the anti-malarial drug shortened the duration and reduced the severity of cough, fever and pneumonia in patients with mild and moderate forms of the Covid-19 disease. This has majorly boosted the global demand for hydroxychloroquine of which India is the world’s biggest producer.

India has partially eased restrictions on the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to fulfil existing orders and to meet the needs of neighbouring countries but only after building its own stockpile.

The Union human resource development ministry has also developed training modules to orient doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians, volunteers being deployed for the Covid-19 related surveillance and management. “All these people will be provided with necessary resources on field. This is a part of the government’s larger preparedness plan,” Agarwal added.