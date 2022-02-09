Can’t ask accused to foot bill for probe: Supreme Court

An investigating agency cannot ask accused to foot the bill for probes against them, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday as it pulled up the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) for seeking ₹60 lakh from an accused in a multi-crore fraud case to retrieve voluminous data from the latter’s computer records.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh expressed dismay at the fact that SFIO has been unable to extract data due to one reason or another for the last three years, raising questions over technical competence of the investigating agency.

“How can we allow your plea? It is like an investigating agency asking the accused to fund the investigation. We are concerned about this becoming a precedent where the agency wants monetary assistance of the accused for continuing with its investigation,” the bench told additional solicitor general SV Raju, who appeared for SFIO in a batch of cases relating to Heera Gold group of companies. The company is alleged to have duped around 200,000 investors after luring them to invest in gold saving schemes on promises of high returns.

Raju tried to convince the court that this is a peculiar case where the cost of extracting data and purchase of hard discs is so much that the accused should be asked to pay for it. “We will need ₹60 lakh and the accused should be asked to pay for it. There are several material objects with hundreds of terabytes. This is an unusual case where the investigating agency is forced to spend crores of rupees on investigation,” argued the ASG.

But the bench was baffled by Raju’s submissions. “Mr Raju, your system needs to be far more efficient than seeking money from an accused for an investigation against him. If there is a technology that creates problems, there is also technology that can solve it. If the government does not have the technology, then it is a very sorry state of affairs.”

It added: “You are the premier investigating agency and this is your status! You don’t have enough FSL (forensic science laboratories). Many courts have commented on the status of your FSL but you do nothing. Your investigations take too long and courts are then forced to take sympathetic views of the accused. You must do something about all this. Three years is too long a time to find a solution.”

Pushed into a corner, Raju then conceded that he would speak to the SFIO officers about exploring other options. “Section 225 of the Companies Act provides for recovery of expenses of investigation after convicting a person. We will then seek the money. Give me some time to consult the officers and come back in the meantime,” submitted Raju.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Heera Gold, submitted that they are willing to assist SFIO in retrieving the data but Raju expressed apprehension over possible tampering and deletion of crucial data if the company is involved.

“You are not agreeing to anything. All we can tell you is that three years is a lot of time for things to move. You have to find a solution now,” the bench told the ASG.

Adjourning the case to March 15, the court recorded in its order: “It is difficult to understand why the investigating agency keeps billing the accused. This will set a wrong precedent in other investigations. We may understand some interim direction for the accused to pay some money but ultimately, the burden of cost of investigation is on the investigating agency.”

The bench also lamented the inadequacy in the number of forensic labs in the country. “Number of courts have expressed views on inadequacy on number of forensic labs and it remains unaddressed. If the complexity of the fraud has gone up, so has the technological advancement to deal with this,” the bench noted in its order.

During the hearing, justice Kaul also disapproved of several investors sending him messages on WhatsApp for quick redressal. “I have been getting so many messages on WhatsApp. Someone sneaks into my groups and leaves messages.”

The court, therefore, also recorded in its order: “In the end, we express concerns over investors sending WhatsApp messages to us seeking justice. We appreciate the endeavour but this is not the way to seek justice. We call upon them to refrain henceforth.”

There are more than two dozen FIRs against the company, its managing director Nowhera Shaikh and other officials of Heera Gold, spread across several states, including Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has also registered a case has pegged the value of the fraud at ₹3,000 crore, and the number of Heera Gold victims to be at least 172,000 . The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS), which initially probed the cases in 2018, claimed the fraud could be worth ₹5,460 crore and said the 15 companies floated by Heera Gold were shell companies.

In December 2019, the Telangana high court transferred the investigation from the state police to SFIO, the investigative wing of the Union ministry of corporate affairs. The Telangana government has challenged this order before the top court, which is currently tracking the status of the SFIO probe.

In January 2021, the bench granted interim bail to Nowhera Shaikh on the condition of her depositing ₹6 crore with SFIO, besides gradually settling the claims of all the investors .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON