Can’t condemn every marriage as violent: Smriti Irani in Parliament

New Delhi: The protection of women and children is a priority but condemning every marriage as violent and every man a rapist is not advisable, said Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, in response to Communist Party of India member of Parliament Binoy Viswam’s supplementary query on marital rape.

“To condemn every marriage in this country as a violent marriage and to condemn every man in this country as a rapist, is not advisable in this august House,” said Irani. Her comment came after the Left leader sought to know if the government has taken note of Section 3 of the Domestic Violence Act, 2005—which constitutes domestic violence as emotional, mental, sexual and/or financial violence—and on the definition of ‘rape’ under Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code .

Exception 2 of Section 375 of the IPC decriminalizes marital rape and mandates that sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 15 years of age, is not rape. Union minister Smriti Irani denied any further elaboration on the matter that is currently sub-judice. A case on marital rape is being heard in the Delhi high court and the minister’s comments are in line with the Union government’s position on the same as expressed in an affidavit.

There has been a concerted push by civil liberty, and activist groups to recognise marital rape as a crime. The US, for instance, has criminalized marital rape, as has the UK.

The minister in her written reply to the CPI MP also acknowledged that the 146th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs recommended that the Indian criminal justice system needs a comprehensively reviewed.

Responding to the union minister’s explanation, Binoy Viswam said that the response by Irani was an attempt to “mislead” the house and such statements “not only seek to trivialize the issue of marital rape and domestic violence but are deeply insulting to the numerous women who have been subjected to this crime.”

Currently, a bench of justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar of the Delhi High Court are hearing PILs filed in 2015 by NGO RIT Foundation, All India Democratic Women’s Association, and two individuals seeking to strike down the exception in the Indian rape laws that protect husbands.

In the case’s proceedings on Tuesday, the court asked advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for the petitioner NGOs, to address the question as to whether the court will be creating a new offense in case Exception 2 of Section 375 IPC is struck down. The court also asked her to address the question as to whether Exception 2 is manifestly arbitrary or discriminatory or both.

The court also asked advocate Monica Arora, counsel for the Union government, whether she had any instructions on the withdrawal of the earlier stand taken by the Centre in 2017.