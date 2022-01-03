Can’t let mob lynching over cow slaughter go on: Supreme Court on Bulandshahr cop’s murder

New Delhi: Lynching because of suspected cow slaughter cannot be permitted, observed the Supreme Court on Monday as it sent a former Bajrang Dal leader back to jail for allegedly leading a mob that killed a police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district in December 2018.

The leader was out on bail since September 2019, and the petition in the Supreme Court was filed by Rajni Singh, the wife of police inspector Subodh Kumar SIngh, who was killed in the mob attack.

“The matter is quite serious where under the pretext of cow slaughter, a police officer has been lynched. We are of the prima facie view that this is a matter of law being taken into their own hands by the accused,” said a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh.

“We can’t permit these things to go on. We are very sure about it. We can’t permit lynching at all,” said the bench, underscoring its disapproval of mob lynching in the name of protecting cows or preventing cow slaughter.

The court emphasised that everyone who is a part of such an unlawful assembly must be taken to task and face prosecution under appropriate charges of Section 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention) or Section 149 (act committed by any member of an unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

A mob violence incident at Syana in Bulandshahr on December 3, 2018, left police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was handling complaints against cow slaughter, and a local resident, dead with bullet wounds. The violence erupted after cattle carcasses were reportedly found in a nearby village. Yogeshraj and others were accused of leading the mob and instigating it to attack police with illegal firearms, sharp objects, and lathis.

The apex court, in its order, directed accused Yogeshraj, who was let out on bail in September 2019, to surrender before the trial court within a week, and sent back behind bars. In May 2021, Yogeshraj won the Uttar Pradesh panchayat election from ward number 5 of Bulandshahr for the post of district panchayat member.

“You will have to go back to jail. We can’t let these things go on,” the judges told Yogeshraj’s lawyer, who argued that he was not named in the charge sheet as the accused who shot at Singh.

During the hearing, the bench also pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for not challenging the bail granted to Yogeshraj, but acting only after the police inspector’s widow moved the top court.

“If you say that his bail has to be cancelled, why did you not file an appeal against the high court order? You don’t take any step yourself, but now you come forward to say that you are supporting the petition,” it told the state’s additional advocate general Ajay Kumar Misra.

The court expressed its dismay when the state’s lawyer argued that the policeman’s widow was too quick to file an appeal against the bail order. “It is surprising that a complainant can follow and a track a case, but a state cannot do it, and it keeps waiting,” remarked the bench.

The first information report (FIR) into the incident named 27 persons, apart from 53 unidentified people, including Yogeshraj and local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shikhar Agarwal, and charged them with murder, sedition, attempt to murder, rioting and dacoity, among other charges. Yogeshraj absconded for around a month before he was arrested on January 2, 2019.

In September 2019, he was released on bail by the Allahabad high court, compelling Singh’s wife Rajni to move the Supreme Court against the order. Arguing for her, advocate Sanjay Hegde raised objections to the grant of bail, contending that such an order would only result in encouraging mob lynching and people resorting to violence. Hegde further pointed out that Yogeshraj, who was the Bulandshahr unit convenor of the Bajrang Dal in 2018, is a key accused who led the mob and instigated it to attack Singh.

Asked to respond, Uttar Pradesh police supported Rajni’s petition and said Yogeshraj’s bail should be cancelled. But the court expressed displeasure at the state government for not acting by its own to get the key accused’s bail nixed.

During the proceedings on Monday, the bench told the state’s lawyer that instead of supporting Rajni’s petition, the state should have appealed through a separate special leave petition.

Another aspect that the court highlighted was the absence of charges relating to common intention or unlawful assembly in the charge sheet filed in the case. “Unfortunately, there is no mentioning of section 34 or 149 in the charge sheet. If they are not charged under any one of these, many people in the mob will escape prosecution. What steps the state has taken to add these charges?” the bench asked Misra. The lawyer responded that he would revert with instructions on this aspect.

The bench ordered the cancellation of Yogeshraj’s bail and further asked the trial court in Bulandshahr to send a report on the status of the case and charges against all the accused. The court will take up the matter after three weeks.

