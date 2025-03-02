The Delhi high court has held that the Election Commission of India (ECI) cannot micromanage a party’s internal affairs, including the election of office bearers. Can’t micromanage party’s internal affairs: Court on EC

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela opined that the ECI under section 29A (9) of the Representation of People’s Act (RPA) was only under a mandate to maintain up to date records of political parties registered with it and does not have the jurisdiction to conduct an inquiry into the authenticity of the information communicated to it regarding change of its name, head office, office bearers, address, etc.

To be sure, section 29A(9), mandates political parties registered with the ECI to immediately communicate any change in name, head office, office bearers or address to the commission.

“Since Section 29A of the RP Act provides for registration of an association or a body as a political party, we are of the unambiguous view that requirement of submission of information relating to change in the name and office bearers etc, as contemplated in sub-Section 9 of Section 29A of the RP Act, is for the purposes of maintaining proper and up to date record of the political party registered by the ECI,” the court observed in its verdict delivered on Friday.

It added, “No other purpose, in fact, of keeping sub-Section 9 of Section 29A of the RP Act in the statute book can possibly be gathered. A plain reading of sub-Section 9 of Section 29A of RP Act, without any ambiguity, leads the court to conclude that no such adjudicatory authority has been intended by the legislature to be provided to the ECI.”

The matter arose from an appeal filed by one Govind Yadav, an expelled member of the Janata Dal United (JDU), challenging a single judge’s August 29 order. By way of the said order, the single judge had dismissed Yadav’s plea challenging the party’s internal elections.

Yadav had sought that the list be declared null and void on the grounds that the list of office bearers sent to the ECI contained the names of officers who were selected on the basis of allegedly fraudulent elections, conducted in contravention of the party’s constitution.

In his petition before the division bench, Yadav had contended that the ECI accepted the list without conducting an inquiry into the dispute related to the election of office bearers of a political party or authenticity of the information, as mandated under section 29A(9) of the RPA. The section, Yadav said, intrinsically cast a duty on the ECI to ensure the validity and authenticity of such information.

The ECI submitted that under section 29A (9) it did not have the power to entertain any dispute in relation to the elections of office bearers of a political party and its authority was only ministerial in nature.

Consequently, the court upheld the single judge’s order opining that the appeal was bereft of merit. “We, thus, concur with the opinion of the learned single judge, dismissing the writ petition. The instant appeal is, thus, found bereft of any merit, which, resultantly, is dismissed along with the pending applications,” the court said in its order.