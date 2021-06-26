No insurance provision for Covid cover: Centre

The Union government has told the Supreme Court there is no policy or scheme that provides for national insurance coverage for deaths due to Covid-19, and that there has been no deliberation to include the pandemic for risk insurance coverage against natural disasters in the country.

In a written submission before the apex court, filed on Saturday in response to a public interest litigation by advocate Gaurav Bansal for payment of ex-gratia amount of ₹4 lakh for every Covid-19 death, the Centre reiterated that the finance commission, in October 2020, recommended against including the pandemic as a disaster for providing monetary relief.

The submission was filed by the Centre in justification of the Union government’s affidavit stating that the ex-gratia amount of ₹4 lakh cannot be paid to the families of those who have died of Covid-19 as it is beyond fiscal affordability, and the finances of central and state governments are under severe strain.

On June 21, a bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah sought to know from the Centre if the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), led by the Prime Minister, considered the issue of ex-gratia before deciding against it and also asked whether uniform guidelines could be framed on the payment of ex-gratia.

In its submission, the government did not respond on whether there was a conscious decision by the national authority against framing of a scheme for payment of ex-gratia to the families of those who have died of Covid-19.

It, however, maintained that the ex-gratia payments were confined only to 12 identified and notified disasters – cyclone, drought, earthquake, fire, flood, tsunami, hailstorm, landslide, avalanche, cloudburst, pest-attack, frost and cold wave.

“However, Covid-19 has not been recommended by the XV Finance Commission for financing of relief measures from SDRMF/ NDRMF (state and national disaster relief management funds), which includes ex-gratia payment,” said the submission. The Centre said that ad hoc ex-gratia payments being made by state governments were from chief ministers’ and state relief funds, and not from the state disaster funds.

It added that the Union government devised its strategy to rationally and judiciously use resources of the country to deal with Covid-19 “rather than formulating the response in the straitjacket formula of minimum standards of relief, as contemplated under the NDMA, 2005”.

“The issue is not of fiscal affordability, but rather of the most rational, judicious and optimum usage of fiscal and all other resources of the nation,” said the submission, even as it did not specify whether the finance commission’s recommendations to grant no ex-gratia payments for Covid-19 deaths were placed before NDMA for consideration.

It said that Covid-19 was notified as a disaster in March 2020 “for the purpose of limited assistance towards containment measures” and for “one-time temporary arrangement” but the aspect of ex-gratia was kept confined only to 12 identified disasters.

About the finance commission’s recommendation on the national insurance scheme, the Union government said that the insurance intervention scheme on disaster-related deaths also did not cover deaths due to Covid-19.

“Presently there is no guideline/policy/scheme in NDMA which relates to National Insurance mechanism that may be used to pay for disaster related deaths due to Covid-19,” said the submission.

It noted that talks have been held between NDMA and various other functionaries of the Centre and states in 2020-21 on risk insurance coverage against natural disasters in India and the final report was also submitted in April by the working group but “the insurance coverage being deliberated does not cover risk insurance from pandemics or epidemics like the Covid-19”.

In the last hearing, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, read from the report of the Finance Commission for 2021-26, which allocated funds under Disaster Risk Management, to make the point that ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for every death due to Covid-19 will alone mop up the entire allocations under state disaster relief funds.

The bench, however, observed that it was mandatory under Section 12 of NDMA to frame guidelines prescribing ex-gratia as part of “Minimum Standards of Relief” as it commented that the recommendations by finance commission could not override statutory requirement under NDMA.

On June 21, the court reserved orders on the petitions while giving the Centre time to file written submissions on the questions raised in Bansal’s PIL, including whether a countrywide uniform compensation scheme for Covid-19 deaths could be fixed.