New Delhi, Officers and jawans of the CFs who lose their limbs or suffer any permanent disability during operations will continue to remain in service and get their due promotions and pay apart from a one-time basic monetary package, Home Secretary Govid Mohan said on Sunday. CAPF troops suffering permanent disability to get financial package, due pay and honour: Home secy

Mohan was speaking to the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force here on the occasion of their 87th Raising Day.

A senior Central Armed Police Forces officer told PTI that a committee of officers has been constituted under the chairmanship of CRPF director general Gyanendra Pratap Singh and it is expected to finalise its recommendations and the modalities for the roll out of the plan in the next few months.

The officer said there are hundreds of CF personnel who have lost their legs, hands or eyes and have suffered permanent disability due to an improvised explosive device blast or similar incidents during operations over the last decades.

While there are hardly any cases where a jawan or officer was removed from service due to such injuries, many suffer due to lack of promotions as they fail to conform to the linked fitness norms, the officer said.

The committee will work to relax there norms and ensure officers and jawans suffering amputation or any other permanent disability get their promotions and facilities that they would have got otherwise, he said.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that the jawans and officers who lose their limbs or suffer bodily disability during operations will not be removed from service.

"Such personnel will be posted to work in some chosen units of these forces and it will be ensured that their pay, allowances are continued till their retirement," Mohan said.

He added that the "honour and respect" of such brave personnel will be ensured and they will serve till the end of their normal retirement with their head held high.

"We will implement the best practices that are available across the globe in this domain....including limb replacement surgeries," he said.

The top MHA officer added that such personnel will also be provided a "basic minimum monetary package" and the ministry will get this fund from a current government scheme or from the budget allocated to the respective CFs.

"This is being done to assure our jawans that a strong MHA and Government of India are there to back them up when they face adversities...," the secretary said.

Mohan also asked the CFs to prepare for "emerging threats" and ensure that they adapt to new technology, which was their "biggest friend" in operations and intelligence gathering.

The Home Ministry will ensure new technology gadgets and equipments to the forces so that the troops in operations are saved from getting affected by physical or mental health issues, he said.

Mohan said Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a conference of security officers on Saturday, said that as India's economy grows and it makes a tall stride amongst the comity of nations, "challenges" on the security front will "increase", he said. The CFs like CRPF, hence, will have a very vital role to play, he said.

Taking about ensuring "basic amenities" to the troops of these forces, Mohan said he recently conducted a tour of Manipur and found the women personnel were facing issues related to "basic facilities" while undertaking duty movements.

He said the camps of the CFs, including of the CRPF, in the Left Wing Extremism affected regions were also facing the lack of basic amenities like roads, electricity, drinking water etc.

"The MHA will ensure all such basic facilities are ensured to the troops very very quickly...," he said.

The home secretary said the MHA was providing a number of technical gadgets to the forces under its command including drones that can penetrate thick jungle foliage and beneath the ground to detect IEDs.

The secretary, during the event, awarded gallantry medals to CRPF personnel and to the family members of those who were killed in action.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.