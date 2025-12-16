New Delhi, A total of 438 incidents of suicide and seven fratricides were reported among the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces , Assam Rifles and National Security Guard over the last three years, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. CAPFs saw 438 suicides, 7 fratricides in 3 years; over 23,000 personnel resigned since 2014: Govt

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai provided data that showed that the number of suicide cases declined from 157 in 2023 to 133 in 2025, while two fratricide incidents were reported in 2023, one was recorded in 2024 and there were four such incidents in 2025.

Force-wise data showed the highest number of suicides was reported in the Central Reserve Police Force , followed by the Border Security Force and the Central Industrial Security Force in the three-year period.

On resignations, the minister said a total of 23,360 personnel from the CFs and Assam Rifles resigned from service between 2014 and 2025.

The Border Security Force recorded 7,493 resignations, followed by the Central Reserve Police Force with 7,456 and the Central Industrial Security Force with 4,137 resignations during this period.

The data shows that there have been 3,077 resignations so far in 2025, with the BSF recording the largest number at 1,157.

Replying to queries on service conditions, the minister said the CF personnel generally work in eight-hour shifts, though the duty hours vary depending on "operational exigencies", with provisions for rest, leave and training built into battalion structures.

He said the government has provided for 75 days of leave for the CF personnel deployed in the field annually, including 60 days of earned leave and 15 days of casual leave, and efforts are being made to ensure that they are able to avail the admissible leave as far as possible.

Rai also said mental health support is being provided to the personnel through CF, composite and unit hospitals, along with specialised psychiatric services, and that the forces regularly conduct awareness programmes, stress-management workshops, yoga and meditation sessions to promote mental well-being.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.