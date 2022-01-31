Capital investment critical for higher farm incomes, says survey

The Economic Survey for 2021-22 tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday called for a “focused and targeted approach” towards capital investment in agriculture to boost farm incomes, flagging swinging levels of private investment as a concern.

“There is a direct correlation between capital investments in agriculture and its growth rate,” the survey stated. The farm sector has seen “wide fluctuations in private investment in agriculture”, while public investment has remained stable between 2-3%, according to the annual report card on the economy.

Private corporate investments need to be crowded in by offering an appropriate policy framework, the survey said.

In December 2021, the Union government in a rare climbdown struck down three farm laws after nearly 13 months of protests by tens of thousands farmers in the key states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The three laws were the cornerstone of the Narendra Modi government’s reforms in the farm sector, which employs nearly half the population. The scrapped laws aimed to free up restrictions in farm trade and allow traders to stockpile farm produce for future trade. They also sought to lay down a national framework for contract farming.

Farmers are still demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support prices for a string of commodities.

The agricultural sector has been least impacted by the pandemic and is expected to grow a robust 3.9% in 2021-22, after growing 3.6% in the previous year.

Recognising that there is a direct correlation between capital investments in agriculture and its growth rate, the survey called for higher public and private investment in the farm sector.

“Higher access to concessional institutional credit to farmers and greater participation of private corporate sector, whose investment rates are currently as low as 2 to 3 per cent in agriculture, may help in improving private investment in agriculture.”

The share of the agriculture in total gross value added (GVA) of the economy has been for long around 18%. The share of the agriculture and allied sector in total GVA, however, improved to 20.2% in 2020-21 and 18.8% in 2021-22.

The country’s total foodgrain output would be a record 308.65 million tonnes, or 11.15 million tonnes higher than 2019-20, according to the government’s fourth advance estimates for 2020-21. The production of rice, wheat and coarse cereals increased at compound annual growth rates of 2.7%, 2.9% and 4.8%, respectively, during 2015-16 to 2020-21, or the past six years.

The Economic Survey, unveiled a day ahead of the presentation of the budget, said the government had the fiscal legroom to boost investment and spending. Growth will be propelled by “widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending.”

