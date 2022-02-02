Capital nears ‘green zone’ as positivity dips below 5%

New Delhi: As the Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital dropped below the 5% mark for the first time in a month, officials in Delhi government’s health department said that the administration has decided to recommend the easing of the last set of curbs that still remain in place in the city.

With 3,028 new infections reported from 63,982 samples tested, the positivity rate in Delhi fell to 4.7% on Wednesday — the lowest since January 2, or in 30 days. Positivity rate dropping below the 5% threshold is a crucial indicator for the contracting Omicron wave as it means that the outbreak in the city is no longer a cause for concern, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

Even according to Indian guidelines, if the positivity rate remains below 5% in Delhi for a week, the city will enter the “green zone”.

With numbers consistently improving over the past two weeks, senior government officials said they have decided to recommend to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that remaining restrictions on mobility in the city also be relaxed. DDMA, the final authority on matters concerning Covid-19 curbs in the Capital, is meeting on Friday to deliberate on restrictions in the city.

Currently, only two major restrictions remain in place in Delhi – all schools in the city are shut for in-person classes, and a night curfew is in place between 10pm and 5am. Over the past week, experts have written to the government days that even these curbs now be removed.

“The positivity rate is around 5% for the last two-three days. We are conducting regular meetings to assess the current Covid situation... if the positivity rate remains in the 5% range for the next few days then we will send our recommendations to DDMA that the remaining Covid restrictions can be eased. The final call, however, will be theirs,” said a senior health official who did not wish to be identified.

In the DDMA meeting on January 27, the authorities decided to lift the weekend curfew and also allow the opening of all non-essential shops in the city. The government also permitted restaurants and bars to reopen with 50% capacity, in view of improving Covid-19 situation.

The call for removing the remaining restrictions, in particular the opening of schools, has been growing louder. Several education experts and teachers’ associations have written to lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal, who heads DDMA, urging him that schools be reopened.

The Delhi government has also backed this step, and called for reopening of schools even during last week’s DDMA meeting.

Sudha Acharya, the chairperson of the National Progressive School Conference (NPSC), which has 122 Delhi schools as members, said that the continued closure of schools would have long-lasting repercussions if schools were not reopened now.

“Unfortunately, Delhi schools have had pandemic driven closures for about a colossal span of two years and this has taken a massive toll on the mental and physical health of children of all age groups. The present scenario is creating huge learning gaps leading to a generational catastrophe which will unfailingly have a long term and deep-rooted repercussion,” said Acharya in a letter to the LG on Monday, urging him to take steps for school reopening.

Delhi, which was one of the country’s first outbreak centres in the Omicron wave in India, has seen a consistent decline over the past two-and-a-half weeks.

The seven-day average of daily cases in the city, which had soared to a peak of 23,529 cases a day for the week ended January 15, has since dropped to 4,257 for the week ended Wednesday – a decline of 82%. An analysis by HT on Saturday had shown that Delhi has seen the second-largest reversal in case trend in the country after West Bengal. At its worst during this wave, the city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14.

Such a reversal highlights that the Omicron surge that caused India’s third (and Delhi’s fifth) wave is now receding as fast it went up.

According to government guidelines, if an area reports weekly average Covid positivity rate of below 5% it is classified as a green zone, if it is between 5-10% it is considered an orange zone and if the average positivity rate for a week stays above the 10% mark, it is marked as a red zone.

Delhi government officials cited above said that in a meeting of the health department and the district administration on Wednesday, the fall in Covid positivity rate was the main area of discussion, which prompted their decision to recommend the easing the remaining restrictions.

They added that the district administration has also been asked to amplify efforts to vaccinate maximum people, now that the current Omicron fuelled Covid-19 wave has subsided. “Our next priority is that maximum people, who are yet to be vaccinated or receive their booster doses, get it done as soon as possible. Vaccinating our population is what helped us get by this wave without seeing the worst,” the above-quoted official said.

Health experts have also argued the effectiveness of restricting economic activities to control Covid infections.

“No domain expert is of the opinion that restricting activities will help control infections. People who are pressing for curbs might be those who have some kind of financial gains from it...the government can now ease restrictions. The number of daily infections is expected to come down further now,” said Dr Sanjay Rai, professor (community medicine), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

(With inputs from Sadia Akhtar)

