Capital path to recovery road

New Delhi Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Union Budget built primarily around a huge increase in capital expenditure to revive growth, measures to encourage domestic manufacturing and exports, including a new SEZ policy, and a transition to a less carbon-intensive economy, but took on a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit target, despite lower food and petroleum subsidies. She also made no changes in direct taxes, although she announced the taxation of virtual digital assets including cryptocurrencies. Sitharaman also said the Reserve bank of India will launch a digital currency in 2022-23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Budget was welcomed by some analysts and businessmen who appreciated the emphasis on capital expenditure – an increase of 35.4% to ₹7.5 lakh crore –although others criticised the absence of any direct demand- or consumption-boosting measure.

“The substantive enhancement of public expenditure will create a multiplier impact on growth and competitiveness,” said Sanjiv Puri, chairman, ITC Ltd.

“The budget has prioritised long-term growth over short-term sops-induced growth, despite upcoming state elections. Though there are no direct measures to boost immediate consumption, medium to long term growth for key consumer categories should be robust,” Amit Adarkar, CEO of research firm Ipsos India told Mint.

Despite being announced ahead of polls in five states, including India’s most populous and politically important one, Uttar Pradesh, the Budget did not have any populist measures. Analysts also said that the Budget indicates that the government believes the worst of the pandemic is over, as evident in no mention of an extension of the food grain distribution programme launched at the Covid-19 peak – although it did announce an extension of a credit scheme targeting small enterprises, with an additional tranche exclusively for companies in hospitality and allied businesses that have been hit really hard over the past two years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Budget “is full of new possibilities for more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs”, adding that it also focuses on “welfare of the poor”. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Budget and termed it a “zero-sum” one. He added it that has nothing for the salaried, middle class and the poor.

Finance minister Sitharaman said it wasn’t true that the budget has nothing for the middle class. “What is our understanding of middle class? Whether a farmer’s family doesn’t have members belonging to middle class? People having MSMEs, aren’t they middle class? Those who are beneficiaries of affordable houses, aren’t they middle class?... My brother has a startup, is he not belonging to the middle class? Today, I have announced passport for ease, isn’t it for middle class? So, middle class across the sector has been benefited by the Budget. See across the board.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The stock markets endorsed the Budget, and closed 848.4 points (1.46%) up, although the bond markets were roiled by the government’s announcement of a higher borrowing and a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit target for 2022-23.

To be sure, the government’s estimates for 2022-23 appear to be on the conservative side, assuming nominal growth of just 11.1%. It assumed 14.4% in 2021-22, a year when actual nominal growth was 17.6%, resulting in buoyant tax revenue. That may mean that it could better its fiscal deficit target.

The capex outlay in this Budget, at ₹7.5 lakh crore, is the highest ever in India. Analysts said much will depend on the government’s ability to actually spend this huge sum of money, and also the implementation of projects. “This is a capex-led growth-oriented budget with a strong focus on building self-reliance in the industrial products and capital good sector. We are hopeful that the timely implementation of these initiatives will pump-prime the economy…,” said Sudipta Ghosh, partner at PwC India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Budget included taxing any gains on crypto income at 30%, one of the highest rates among major economies, and a mandatory 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) on any crypto transaction. The move gives some clarity to a long-watched indication of how India might treat the trading of cryptocurrencies and gains from other crypto-based assets like non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Addressing a press conference later, Sitharaman suggested that further regulations may be coming in the area and the steps announced on Tuesday were a first step on the tax question around these trades. “Consultation process is on. After that we get back on regulatory framework of some kind... Profit-making, transaction is happening, so I’m taxing,” she said.

Across sectors – from defence to oil to electronics – Budget 2022-23 also focused on local manufacturing and, in many cases, exports. It hopes to achieve this through a combination of Production Linked Incentive schemes, the extension of the deadline for setting up new manufacturing units that will be eligible for a concessional tax regime, customs duty changes (making imports of components less expensive, and finished products, more), and even a new SEZ policy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are confident that the exemption of duty on parts of select electronic items will further boost the domestic manufacturing of electronics goods under the PLI scheme,” said Alok Dubey, chief financial officer, Acer India.

Through all these announcements, the finance minister also ensured Union Budget 2022-23 retained its focus on the climate crisis. “The risks of climate change are the strongest negative externalities that affect India and other countries. As Hon’ble Prime Minister said at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last November, ‘what is needed today is mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption’…This strategy opens up huge employment opportunities and will take the country on a sustainable development path. This Budget proposes several near-term and long-term actions accordingly,” Sitharaman said in her speech, mentioning the launch of sovereign green bonds to attract climate financing and recycling action plans for 10 sectors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Budget proposal to issue sovereign green bonds has several benefits, principal among which is signalling the country’s seriousness in pursuing climate action,” said Gagan Sidhu, director, CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF).

The emphasis on capex-driven growth, and the reasoning that the benefits of these would trickle down to the most vulnerable, was criticised by some analysts and politicians, who pointed out that spends on several welfare schemes have reduced (although those on the government’s flagship piped water scheme, and housing programme have increased substantially). Some others pointed to the lower disinvestment target for 2022-23 ( ₹65,000 crore) and the reduced number against this head in the revised estimate for 2021-22 ( ₹78,00 crore against a budgeted number of ₹1.75 lakh crore) as a sign of a government’s failure, although government officials who asked not to be named said the reduced target is more pragmatic and achievable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Budget marks continuity coherence and trust, with credible balancing of growth objectives, particularly infrastructure and rural infrastructure with macro-economic stability. In spite of provocations, fiscal deficit has been kept at 6.9% of GDP with 0.4% consolidation next year, contrary to what many economic pundits had propagated and without compromising on higher capital expenditure,” said NK Singh, chairperson of the 15th Finance Commission.