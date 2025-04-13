Car falls in U’khand river, 5 including 4 of Faridabad family killed

Four people from a Faridabad family and a fifth relative from Roorkee were killed after the Mahindra Thar they were travelling in swerved off the road and plummetted down 200 metres into the Alaknanda river near Devprayag in the Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Saturday morning, police officers aware of the matter said. A sixth passenger, a 45-year-old woman, survived the accident and is presently undergoing treatment in Base Hospital, in Srinagar city of the state, they added. Teams from the police, local administration, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot to carry out rescue efforts. (ANI)

Police said the accident took place at around 7am near Bagwan village on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway when the victims were on their way to attend a wedding in Gauchar, Chamoli district. Teams from the police, local administration, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot to carry out rescue efforts.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Gusain, 42, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident, his wife Meenu Gusain, 38, and their children Dhairya, 14 and Sujal, 12. The two other passengers were Anita Negi, Meenu’s sister who survived the accident, and her 16-year-old son Aditya.

The Gusains were residents of Sainik Colony in Faridabad, Haryana, and the Negis were from Durga colony in Roorkee.

“The accident occurred at around 7am. As soon as we received the information, a rescue team was dispatched. We faced significant challenges due to the deep and rugged terrain. The vehicle was pulled out using ropes attached to a crane. It was then cut open to retrieve the bodies which were stuck inside,” said Devprayag police station in-charge Mahipal Rawat. The operation took around six-and-a-half hours.

Rawat added that Anita was sitting next to a door. “Anita was rescued. When the car fell into the river and became partially submerged, she managed to get out. She was a hospital and her condition is currently stable,” he said.

Police said they were still establishing the sequence of events and what might have caused the accident. “The road is wide and there are no sharp turns at that spot, which suggests that the driver may have dozed off or there could have been brake failure. There are no brake marks on the road. They had started their journey from Faridabad on Friday evening,” Rawat added.

Rawat said the postmortems of the deceased were carried out at Base Hospital and the bodies were handed over to the family.