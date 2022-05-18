Home / India News / Car, helicopter services to Vaishno Devi shrine suspended due to forest fire
A forest fire broke out on the Trikuta Hills. The pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine continues through the traditional track.
The battery car and helicopter services were suspended in view of the fire and smoke causing low visibility. (ANI)
Published on May 18, 2022 08:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

JAMMU: Following forest fires on the Trikuta Hills, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has temporarily suspended battery car and helicopter services to the three-peaked temple shrine in Katra, said officials.

An official of the Board said, “as a precautionary measure by the Board, the battery car and helicopter services were suspended on Wednesday. The decision was taken in view of the fire and smoke billowing out of the hills causing low visibility.”

The battery car operates on the new Himkoti track.

“The firefighting personnel have been deployed on the hills to douse the flames. However, the pilgrimage continues through the traditional track,” he added.

A fire was reported in the Trikuta forest range earlier this week.

The fire broke out near the Sanji Chhat helipad, in the view of which the Shrine Board authorities had decided to suspend the Helicopter services on Monday.

