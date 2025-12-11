Case against spiritual orator Aniruddhacharya over indecent remarks on women. Who is he?

A complaint was filed against spiritual leader and orator Aniruddhacharya for allegedly making derogatory and indecent remarks about women by Meera Rathore, the district president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha in Agra, reported news agency ANI. Legal troubles for Aniruddhacharaya are nothing new as his videos and comments often go viral.(Instagram/@aniruddhacharyajimaharaj)

The complaint filed by Meera Rathore has been accepted by the Mathura Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and the next hearing of the case will be held on January 1, 2026, when the complainant’s statements will be recorded.

Who is Aniruddhacharya?

Aniruddhacharya is a spiritual leader and orator who is quite popular on social media, with several of his videos going viral. According to a website of his name, which Aniruddhacharya “is a prominent social worker and humanitarian who, carrying the flag of Sanatan Dharma, transforms the lives of millions worldwide by connecting them to the devotion of Gauri Gopal Bhagwan and imparting values of service, culture, and ethics through his divine oratory.”

It added that he was born in Revjha village of Siroha tehsil in Madhya Pradesh to Ram Naresh Tiwari and Chhaya Bai.

According to the website, Aniruddhacharya runs several services including an old age home, food service, and also serving animals such as cows and monkeys. It says that he opened Annapurna Rasoi on June 30, 2020 which provides meals to approximately 3,000 to 5,000 individuals daily. “The primary goal is to offer food to the poor and helpless sections of society, fostering strength and a sense of community in their soul,” the website reads.

Aniruddhacharya summoned by court on January 1

Meera Rathore, the petitioner who complained against Aniruddhacharya, revealed that she had earlier filed a complaint against him at the Vrindavan police station, but there was no hearing, which prompted her to approach the court.

“He should be sent to jail. I had vowed that until he is sent to prison, I would not open my hair braids, so now it seems the time has come to open my braids," she told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Manish Gupta, advocate of petitioner Meera Rathore who registered the complaint against Aniruddhacharya, said that the spiritual orator has been summoned by the court on January 1, 2026.

“A petition was filed by her (Meera Rathore) against Aniruddhacharya ji, which the court took cognisance of and registered as a case. The police requested an investigation report. In the investigation report, the defendants cited articles 14, 15, 21, and 29 in their defence. However, they did not adhere to these references. Furthermore, they admitted their mistake and apologised,” he told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)