Case filed against Assam CM Sarma in Hyderabad for father-son barb on Rahul Gandhi

A case was registered in Hyderabad against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday over his recent statement on the relationship between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Police said the case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Telangana Congress president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a recent election rally for the BJP in Uttarakhand, Sarma slammed Rahul for raising questions on the 2016 surgical strikes and demanding proof for the same. He said unlike the Congress and its leaders repeatedly raising questions on the Army’s acts and asking for proof, the BJP does not ask if Rahul Gandhi is the son of Rajiv Gandhi.

“When India conducted the surgical strike in Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you to prove that you are Rajiv Gandhi’s son?” the BJP leader had said at the in Uttarakhand on February 10.

Several leaders from the Congress as well as other Opposition parties have criticised the Assam CM’s remark.

“This is not the language that represents the culture of Assam but it’s common for people linked with murder, syndicates and mafia,” Congress leader in Assam Gaurav Gogoi tweeted.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has even urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda to sack Sarma.

However, Sarma said he was only questioning the Congress for its disrespect towards the Army. “Rahul Gandhi can criticise the Indian Army, but we cannot say anything against the Gandhis. Why? This mindset needs to change,” he added.