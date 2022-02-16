Cases down, lift extracurbs: Centre to states

The Union government has made a push for normalcy and written to states and Union territories on Wednesday, asking them to “review, amend or end” Covid-19 restrictions currently placed on mobility, stressing that the movement of people and economic activities should no longer be hampered as the country has been seeing a sustained decline in infections.

Officials familiar with the development said that Wednesday’s letter, written by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, is the latest effort by the government to ease the last-remaining restrictions around mobility of people and businesses that have borne the economic brunt of the global pandemic for more than two years.

“The purpose of the letter is to ask states to remove any additional restrictions imposed at entry points that hamper the interstate movement of men and material. Such measures can be: demanding a negative Covid RT-PCR test or a vaccination certificate or other such requirements that many not be needed anymore,” a senior government official aware of the matter, said on condition of anonymity.

The instructions from the Centre come at a time when India’s third Covid wave has been showing a consistent decline in all key parameters for several weeks now.

“Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the state/UT,” wrote the health secretary.

The letter particularly raised the issue of restrictions still in place at airports and state borders in several regions, which were becoming an impediment on movement of people within the country.

“In earlier months in view of the high Covid trajectory, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and airports. While effectively managing the public health challenge of Covid-19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at state level point of entries,” the letter said.

Citing the example of West Bengal, where the state administration on January 2 placed restrictions on the movement of flights coming from sectors reporting higher number of new cases, the official cited above added, “the state of West Bengal, for example, had limited daily flights coming from Delhi and Mumbai to two. These kinds of additional restrictions, when the numbers are going down, go against the grain of risk-based assessment, and should be reviewed keeping in mind the current transmission situation.”

As things stand, India appears to be well on the road to recovery from the pandemic, with daily cases reporting a consistent decline for more than three weeks now. There were a total of 31,035 new cases detected across India on Tuesday, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard. For context on how much this number has dropped in recent days, just 26 days ago, there were more than 10 times as many cases – on January 20, there were 347,487 new infections of Covid-19 detected across India.

The seven-day average of daily cases has now dropped to 44,706 for the week ended Tuesday. This number, which is used to denote a region’s case curve, has now dropped more than 85% from the peak level of 312,180 cases a day (on average) seen for the week ended January 25. In simpler terms, in exactly three weeks since it touched the peak, the Indian case curve has already shrunk to nearly a seventh of its volume. The last time India’s case curve was at this level was for the week ended January 5, or 41 days ago, HT’s data show.

The larger trend is visible in the drop in India’s test positivity rate – a crucial statistical indicator that reflects the on-ground prevalence of the virus. On Tuesday, the daily positivity rate in India was 2.5%. This is not only significantly below the World Health Organization’s threshold of 5%, but also marks a 18.4 percentage point drop from the figure recorded on January 23, when more than a fifth (20.9%) of all samples tested in India returned positive. In fact, out of India’s 32 states/UTs where positivity rate can be calculated, this number has been below the 5% mark in 22 regions, with a majority only being one or two percentage points above the threshold. This figure is only above 10% in just one state — Kerala, with average positivity rate of 20% in the last week.

This improvement has meant that a majority of movement-related restrictions have been done away with in most regions, with a handful of curbs enforced at the state-level such as night curfews, the demand for vaccination certificates at airports and state borders, remaining in place.

“States have been asked to review the Covid situation on a daily basis, and take a call on measures such as night or weekend curfew etc. based on that. That is separate though; this letter is meant mainly for easing interstate movement. People or economic activities should not suffer unnecessarily,” the official cited above added.

Experts said it is the right time to lift curbs that still remain.

“If you don’t remove these restrictions now, then you won’t ever. There is no scientific basis to continuing with these kinds of restrictions at this stage of the pandemic. There should be an objective behind any intervention, but in the Covid situation that is there right now, such measures serve no purpose,” said Dr Sanjay Rai, professor, community medicine department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Based on the current Covid situation, the Union health ministry also revised its guidelines for international arrivals dong away with the concept of “at-risk” countries, and exempting fully vaccinated passengers from uploading the negative RT-PCR Covid test report online 72 hours prior to travel. The revised travel guidelines kicked in from Monday.

