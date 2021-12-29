Cash in underground bunkers: Raids on Kannauj businessman conclude

Peeyush Jain, the Kannauj-based businessman who has been arrested on Sunday on charges of tax evasion, had stashed money in two underground bunkers, an official witness who was present during the raids conducted by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence told news agency ANI. The family members had no idea about the money and after much difficulty, those underground bunkers were unearthed, witness Amit Dubey told ANI. The raids were concluded on Wednesday, reports said.

During the raids, the agency seized ₹194.45 crores of cash, 23 kg gold and 600 kg sandalwood. Reports said Jain has admitted that the cash was related to the sale of goods without the payment of taxes. Jain has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Kanpur court.

Zakir Hussain, Additional Director of DGGI said, "We have concluded our 'panchnama'. We have recovered gold, handed it over to DRI, but the probe is on. The gold which was recovered in Kanpur is separate...here, we recovered about ₹19 crore cash. As per higher officials, this is the biggest cash recovery."

"The statement of Peeyush Jain has been recorded wherein he has accepted that the cash recovered from the residential premises is related to the sale of goods without payment of GST," the agency said.

"The evidence collected during the searches conducted in the last five days are being investigated thoroughly to unravel the tax evasion," it added.

The raid ahead of the election in Uttar Pradesh grabbed eyeballs not only because of the huge amount of money, the photos of which went viral, but also Jain's alleged link with the Samajwadi Party. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, however, said the agency raided "the wrong P Jain" and both are in the perfume business. The businessman who launched Samajwadi perfume is not Peeyush Jain, but Pushpraj Jain, Akhilesh said. "Due to the mistake of Digital India, it got its own businessman raided," Akhilesh said.

PM Modi on Tuesday referred to the raids and said, "Boxes filled with notes have stumbled out. I was thinking they will say that this was also done by us. The people of Kanpur understand business and trade well. Before 2017, the perfume of corruption that they had sprinkled all over Uttar Pradesh is there for everyone to see."

(With agency inputs)