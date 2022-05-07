Cattle smuggling racket: Diary reveals TMC govt’s patronage, says ED

A diary recovered during an ongoing investigation into the cattle smuggling racket across the India-Bangladesh border establishes that former Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth wing leader Vinay Mishra and his brother, Vikas, received proceeds of the crime from kingpinMohammad Enamul Haque to provide “patronage” in the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the Enforcement Directorate has said.

In its chargesheet filed against the Mishras last month, the central agency claimed that the entries in the diary which belonged to Manoj Sana, who worked as cash handler for Haque, revealed that Vinay and Vikas received ₹6.1 crore from Haque and his JHM Group of Companies between December 2016 and March 2017.

“The bribe was given as a patronage for providing ease in cattle smuggling activity as Vinay Mishra was closely associated with the current regime of West Bengal at that time,” the charge sheet, a copy of which HT has seen, said. It did not name any office bearer in the then Bengal regime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED are conducting parallel probes into the alleged involvement of several Border Security Force (BSF), customs and police officers, smugglers and politicians in cattle smuggling along the West Bengal-Bangladesh border. The probe was started by CBI in 2018.

The diary was recovered from Sana by the CBI in 2020, days after the probe agency registered a first information report (FIR) in the matter. According to the CBI’s FIR, the payments were made to the Mishras in four installments, three of which were made to Vikas, who is currently in prison.

The first installment of ₹10 lakh was handed over by Sana to Vikas on December 20, 2016, the ED chargesheet said. Vinay, who fled India on September 16, 2020 and obtained citizenship of Vanuatu, received the second installment of ₹50 lakh himself on December 29, 2016.

The remaining two installments of ₹2.50 crore and ₹3 crore were delivered by Sana to Vikas on January 19 and March 20 in 2017, respectively, it added.

While ED has claimed that Vinay fled the country after initiation of investigation against him, the latter’s legal team last year informed Calcutta high court that he left the country on September 16, 2020 while an FIR into the cattle smuggling was registered on September 21, 2020. Vinay’s legal team also said that he did not receive any summons from any agency before he left the country.

Detailing how the Mishras used the money, the ED said of the ₹ 6.1 crore, ₹3.5 crore was channelised through their family members’ individual accounts of a family firm, Anant Tradecom Pvt Ltd, on the pretext of purchasing shares and acquiring a residential property in Kolkata, the chargesheet said.

The ED chargesheet also said that the proceeds of crimes generated from cattle smuggling were distributed to various stakeholders “who provided protection and patronage in cattle smuggling such as Vinay Mishra and Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar.”

Kumar received ₹12.8 crore from Haque in the bank accounts of his wife Tanya Sanyal and father-in-law Badal Krishna Sanyal, CBI said. He was arrested in November 2020.

ED has so far identified proceeds of crime worth over ₹400 crore in the racket. It is alleged that cattle seized by the BSF at the border were undervalued and auctioned with the help of some customs officers, to allow traders to purchase them at low prices and legally sell them again in Bangladesh. A part of the sale proceeds allegedly went to some TMC leaders and government officers, the law enforcement agency said.

Three traders – Haque, Anarul SK and Mohammad Golam Mostafa – were part of the nexus, according to FIR. Besides Kumar, another BSF commandant Jibu D Mathew was arrested by CBI in the case.

According to the CBI, Haque allegedly paid ₹2,000 per cattle to BSF officials and ₹500 to customs officials. The money he generated from cattle smuggling was routed as remittances of fake exports of fabrics to Dubai via Bangladesh.

Haque was arrested by the CBI in November 2020 but was released on bail after he moved the Supreme Court in January this year. He was however arrested again within a month, this time by ED.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh refused to comment.