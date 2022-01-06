‘Cause of concern’: Centre on decline in Covid-19 testing in 9 states, UT amid Omicron surge

The Centre has expressed concern over a considerable decline in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing in eight states and a Union territory while the country is witnessing a rapid rise in infections. The central government urged the states and the UT to ramp up Covid-19 testing to ensure that infected people do not spread the highly contagious Omicron variant.

In a letter dated January 5, additional secretary of Union health ministry Arti Ahuja said that the decline in Covid-19 testing and rise in positivity rate is a “cause of concern”. She underlined that the true level of virus spread in the community is impossible to determine in absence of sufficient testing.

The official advised them to ensure the availability of sufficient stock of testing kits and prompt arrangement of testing facilities, consumables and logistics.

"With the increased detection of the Variant of Concern (VOC), Omicron, and a majority of countries seeing multiple surges in cases despite high levels of vaccination, there is a need for continued vigil and efforts to prevent any deterioration of the Covid-19 scenario,” Ahuja said in the letter to Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir.

"Keeping in mind the unpredictable and highly transmissible behaviour of Omicron and the larger preponderance of asymptomatic cases, ramping up testing in the initial days itself will help to ensure that the infected individual does not spread the virus to others," she added.

India reported over 90,000 new Covid-19 cases and the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Thursday morning. A total of 2,630 confirmed cases of Omicron has been reported in India so far, according to the health ministry data.

