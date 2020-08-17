CB-CID office shut for fumigation as 2 contract Covid-19

india

The office of CB-CID, where three accused in the case relating to the death of Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka were interrogated, was closed on Monday as two police personnel tested Covid-19 positive.

One Special Sub-inspector in the CB-CID team tested positive on Saturday last necessitating other team members to take a test and the results today showed a woman inspector and a head constable-cum-driver having got the infection.

Both have been admitted to an ESI hospital.

In view of this, the CB-CID office has been temporarily closed for fumigation, sources said.

Steps are being taken to protect other police officials camping here as part of the probe into the gangster’s death, they said.

Lokka died of cardia arrest here on July 3 and the body, after postmortem, was taken to Madurai and cremated the next day.

The CB-CID arrested a Sri Lankan woman Amani Thanji, a lawyer Sivakami Sundari and Dyaneshwran for allegedly forging the documents to get the don an Aadhaar card.