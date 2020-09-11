CBI arrests civil aviation security official in bribe case

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:31 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have arrested a senior official of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security for demanding and accepting bribe, a CBI spokesman said on Friday. The accused official has been identified as Umesh Kumar Verma, an assistant director at the BCAS.

The spokesman said that the official had accepted bribe worth Rs 5,000 from the complainant. A case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the official.

“He had demanded Rs 10,000 for granting entry passes to the employees of the complainant who were engaged in providing manpower services at the Jammu airport,” the spokesman added.