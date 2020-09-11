e-paper
CBI arrests civil aviation security official in bribe case

CBI arrests civil aviation security official in bribe case

The spokesman said that the official had accepted bribe worth Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Image for representation.
Image for representation.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have arrested a senior official of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security for demanding and accepting bribe, a CBI spokesman said on Friday. The accused official has been identified as Umesh Kumar Verma, an assistant director at the BCAS.

The spokesman said that the official had accepted bribe worth Rs 5,000 from the complainant. A case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the official.

“He had demanded Rs 10,000 for granting entry passes to the employees of the complainant who were engaged in providing manpower services at the Jammu airport,” the spokesman added.

