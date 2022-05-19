CBI arrests Karti aide as part of probe into 50 lakh bribe case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a close aide and chartered accountant of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, in connection with its probe related to ₹50 lakh bribe for facilitating project visas for Chinese nationals in 2011, when P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram’s father, was the union home minister.

People familiar with the development said S Bhaskararaman was arrested early on Wednesday after several hours of questioning.

A senior officer at the central agency who asked not to be named claimed there was e-mail evidence linking the bribe and the project visas.

On Tuesday, CBI raided the premises of the Chidambarams and Bhaskararaman besides Vedanta Group’s firm Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), claiming ₹50 lakh was paid to a firm, Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL), controlled by Karti Chidambaram, for facilitating “project visas” for 263 Chinese nationals, who were to work at Vedanta group’s 1980 megawatt thermal power project, run by its subsidiary TSPL at Banawala village in Punjab’s Mansa district.

The case dates back to events that allegedly took place between July and September 2011, when P Chidambaram was the union home minster in United Progressive Alliance’s second term. Visa clearances come under the purview of the ministry of home affairs.

Soon after the raids, P Chidambaram in a tweet questioned the timing of the CBI case, saying the team that searched his house found nothing. Karti Chidambaram, the Congress MP representing Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, said he has lost count of the number of raids on him.

Another official at CBI said on condition of anonymity that Karti Chidambaram could soon be called for questioning.

The latest case has been registered on a reference from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which wrote to CBI in June 2018 saying it retrieved emails that reveal ₹50 lakh was paid to ASCPL for the visa facilitation.

The anti-corruption probe agency lodged a preliminary enquiry (PE) in the matter in March this year, which was converted into a first information report (FIR) on May 14.

CBI has claimed that while TSPL was in the process of establishing its thermal power plant, it was running behind schedule and in order to avoid penal actions for the delay, it was trying to bring more Chinese professionals to work on the site.

Vikas Makharia, associate vice president of TSPL, approached Karti Chidambaram through Bhaskararaman after which they devised a back-door way to get the visas, the FIR states.

Bhasakararaman, after a discussion with P Chidambaram, asked for ₹50 lakh bribe which Makharia promised to pay, according to the FIR.

“Thereafter, TSPL was granted the permission on August 30, 2011 by the home ministry,” the CBI FIR stated.

A TSPL spokesperson said on Tuesday that “the searches at our Punjab facility have been part of a larger CBI investigation. We are extending full cooperation to the authorities and facilitating the due process. We have no further comment.”

