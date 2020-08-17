CBI books Punjab-based firm for cheating banks of ₹1,530cr

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:55 IST

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against a Ludhiana based company , SEL Textiles Ltd, for cheating a consortium of 10 banks led by Central Bank of India of Rs 1,530 crore between 2009 and 2013 and using a Canada-based company, Aarti Impex, named in the Panama Papers leaks, for diversion of funds, officials familiar with development said Monday.

According to the Panama Papers, Aarti Impex Inc is an offshore entity in Canada linked to Sandeep Gupta. It has branch offices in Bolivia and Columbia and represent textile spinners from India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey, and China .

It was among those individuals and entities who allegedly paid the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca to set up offshore entities in tax havens around the world.

The Panama Papers were a massive leak of financial files -- over 11 million documents -- released in April 2016, from the database of Mossack Fonseca.

In its FIR registered against SEL Textiles Ltd based in Ludhiana, the agency has named its promoters, Ram Saran Saluja, Neeraj Saluja, Dhiraj Saluja and unknown persons for diverting banks’ funds using several companies in India and abroad.

Aarti Impex is not named as an accused in the CBI FIR, which has been reviewed by HT, but it is listed as one of the exporters to SEL Textiles which was used for diverting the money by latter to siphon the funds out of India. CBI’s position is that there were no genuine business transactions between both companies.

“The amount received by SEL from the above company (Aarti Impex) kept on increasing since 2010,” states the CBI FIR quoting the bank’s complaint. “The credit period has shown continuous increase since 2010 giving signals of possible risks to realisation. Upon searching the company on internet, there was a link to Panama Paper leaks, wherein, the director is stated to be Sandeep Gupta, and company is registered in Panama Islands.”

An email sent to Aarti Impex by HT remained unanswered till the filing of this report. The Panama Papers claims the company was dissolved sometime in 2017.

Apart from Aarti Impex, SEL was using several other Dubai- based companies for diversion of banks’ money.

In all, there has been a diversion of over Rs 852 crore from SEL to various companies, according to the CBI FIR.

A CBI officer, who didn’t wish to be named, said that Dhiraj Saluja is said to be out of India and a look out circular (LoC) will be issued against him.

Other than Central Bank, which has an exposure of Rs 371 crore to SEL; nine banks which have been cheated are : Allahabad Bank (Rs 429 crore), Punjab National Bank (Rs 176 crore), Indian Overseas Bank (Rs 120 crore), Bank of Maharashtra (Rs 92 crore), Punjab & Sind Bank (Rs 52 crore), Corporation Bank (Rs 115 crore), Union Bank of India (Rs 46 crore), UCO Bank (Rs 101 crore) and United Bank of India (Rs 24 crore).

The banks have alleged that the company diverted funds not only for acquiring unproductive assets, but also for creating an additional chain of intermediary for capital goods purchases through capital advances and investments which are beyond its capacity, according to the CBI FIR.

CBI has been asked to investigate the case, which has inter-state and international ramifications, the officer added.

Niraj Saluja was not available for comment.