e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CBI case against 6 companies for allegedly installing pop-ups to personal computers

CBI case against 6 companies for allegedly installing pop-ups to personal computers

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said that it has filed a case against six private companies for allegedly transmitting pop-ups with bogus warnings to personal computers of certain individuals.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 18:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The employees of these six companies based in New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Jaipur, allegedly advise the victims to install a certain anti-virus or anti-malwares that are originally PUPs (Potentially Unwanted Programs).
The employees of these six companies based in New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Jaipur, allegedly advise the victims to install a certain anti-virus or anti-malwares that are originally PUPs (Potentially Unwanted Programs).(File photo for representation)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said that it has filed a case against six private companies for allegedly transmitting pop-ups with bogus warnings to personal computers of certain individuals.

In a complaint filed with central agency, it has been alleged that these companies transmitted pop-ups to the victims’ personal computers by sending out warnings/bogus messages that said “serious technical problems” including malware infection in their Microsoft Windows systems, CBI said.

Later, when the victims called on the helpline number to seek a solution to the pop-up issue arising on their computer, they were allegedly asked to pay a fee by clicking on a link on the interface for providing solution to the fake problems.

The central agency so far has conducted raids in six cities. Searches are being carried out on Thursday at 10 locations including Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Mainpuri (UP) at the premises of said companies and the residential premises of other persons.

The employees of these six companies based in New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Jaipur, allegedly advise the victims to install a certain anti-virus or anti-malwares that are originally PUPs (Potentially Unwanted Programs).

The CBI is currently investigating the matter.

tags
top news
Delhi court takes cognisance of 17,000-page charge sheet on riots
Delhi court takes cognisance of 17,000-page charge sheet on riots
Local trains will resume when states are ready, says Railway Board
Local trains will resume when states are ready, says Railway Board
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Railway privatisation a win-win situation, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Railway privatisation a win-win situation, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Ahead of Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, Bhaya meeting Pilot creates buzz
Ahead of Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, Bhaya meeting Pilot creates buzz
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In