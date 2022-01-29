CBI changes entire team probing death of Dhanbad Judge

Two weeks after the Jharkhand high court reprimanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not conducting the investigation properly into the death of Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand, the central agency has changed the entire probe team in the case.

A Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer - Vikas Kumar from Delhi has already reached Dhanbad to replace the current investigating officer ASP (Additional SP) Vijay Shukla and has already sought permission from the court to once again interrogate the two arrested accused - Rahul Verma and Lakhan Verma.

A 20-member SIT team has been investigating the case since August last year.

People familiar with the development confirmed to HT that the members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dhanbad Judge’s mysterious mowing down on the morning of July 28 last year, when he was out jogging, have been changed “to probe the larger conspiracy”.

One of the officials cited above said CBI Joint Director Sharad Aggarwal will continue to supervise the investigation in the case, but all other officers from existing team have been replaced.

It has been learnt that the new team led by SP Kumar from Delhi-based Special Crimes Unit-2 already visited the Randhir Verma Square on January 26 to recreate the crime scene. The new team has also sought permission from the court to interrogate the accused for three days inside the prison.

Judge Uttam Anand was mowed down by an auto-rickshaw on July 28, an incident which sparked off security concerns in the entire judiciary. The vehicle, which was stolen from Dhanbad, was recovered from neighbouring Giridih district that night. Two persons — auto driver Lakhan Verma, 22, and his accomplice Rahul Verma, 21 — were arrested two days later.

The Supreme Court and the Jharkhand high court took suo motu cognisance of the hit-and-run incident in which Anand, 49, was killed after CCTV footage showed a three-wheeler swerving on an empty road to knock him down as he was jogging outside the Magistrate Colony near Randhir Verma Square in Dhanbad. The apex court also later expressed distress over rising incidents of verbal and physical attacks on judges throughout the country.

The central agency filed a charge sheet against the two in October last year for murder and destruction of evidence but the Jharkhand high court is unhappy with the CBI probe.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad had on January 14 pulled up the CBI for not properly conducting the probe in the matter while saying that a larger conspiracy needs to be unearthed.

The bench observed that the murder has not happened because of any mobile phone theft or any other trivial matter, while asking the CBI to produce the narco tests reports of the accused men.

Earlier, in October last year, the high court rapped the central agency for filing a stereotype chargesheet in the case.