Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CBI charge sheet against French embassy official for arranging Schengen visa

PTI |
Jun 11, 2025 06:22 PM IST

CBI charge sheet against French embassy official for arranging Schengen visa

New Delhi, The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Shubham Shokeen, a law officer in the visa department of the French embassy here, three of his family members and four others, for arranging Schengen visas for applicants from Punjab in return for a substantial amount of money.

CBI charge sheet against French embassy official for arranging Schengen visa
CBI charge sheet against French embassy official for arranging Schengen visa

The CBI is on the lookout for Shokeen, who is understood to have escaped from the country to evade the law.

The CBI found that Shokeen targeted applicants from Punjab seeking Schengen visas through a network of agents and induced them to give a huge amount of money for the travel documents.

"A network of visa agents, mostly based in Punjab received money ranging from 13 lakh to 45 lakh from each visa applicant and in return of these large sums of money, visa applications were processed by the accused and after issuance of Schengen visas, the accused destroyed the visa documents and files," the CBI has alleged.

During its three-year investigation, the CBI coordinated with multiple agencies, including international organisations, to gather evidence in the case resulting in the charge sheet filed before a special CBI court here.

Shokeen amassed massive wealth in the form of cash and prime properties in Delhi and Punjab during his tenure in the French embassy between January 2021 and May 2022, the CBI alleged in the charge sheet filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in the Special CBI court.

"To trace the proceeds of crime abroad, the International Operations Division of CBI, in coordination with the International Police Cooperation Unit of CBI, were also successful in getting India's first Interpol Silver notice published in this case," CBI spokesperson said.

The agency found that visa agents Balwinder Singh Bartia and Pritpal Singh were the key co-conspirators who funnelled the money through various bank accounts, which ultimately reached Shokeen and his family members through two accused middlemen Jashandeep Singh Sidhu and Bhawan Shokeen, the charge sheet alleged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / CBI charge sheet against French embassy official for arranging Schengen visa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On