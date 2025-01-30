CBI closes probe in UGC-NET suspected paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closed its probe into the suspected leak of UGC-NET paper last year as it has not found any conspiracy or any organised leak, officials said on Thursday adding that a young student had put a doctored question paper to make money. More than 11 lakh candidates had registered for the exam last year. (Representative file photo)

The UGC-NET June 18, 2024, exam was cancelled the next day following inputs suggesting it was leaked on darknet and was available on Telegram for a payment.

The matter was referred to the CBI, which registered a first information report (FIR) on the matter the very next day.

“Our probe has revealed that the screenshot of the leaked question paper for the June 18 exam was a doctored document circulated by a student to make some money. It was circulated on Telegram channels in the afternoon of examination day before the second shift giving the impression that it was leaked and the person circulating may have access to the paper,” said an officer who asked not to be named.

The probe, this person said, revealed that a student doctored the image and date and time stamp using an app to show that he had accessed it before the examination started.

“Since we found no evidence of leak or any conspiracy, which benefitted any candidate during the exam, we have closed the case,” said a second officer, who also requested anonymity.

The federal agency had earlier sent a detailed report to the Union ministry of education informing them about its findings.

The UGC-NET exam is held in June and December every year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as assistant professors, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.

The examination was cancelled on June 19 based on inputs received from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) that the integrity of the exam might have been compromised.

During its probe, CBI consulted forensic experts who opined that the screenshot was doctored.