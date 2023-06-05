CBI meant to investigate crimes, not rail accidents: Kharge writes to PM Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising objections to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe request made by the railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw into the Odisha railways tragedy that left over 270 persons dead and above 1,000 injured. Kharge said the tragic train accident in Balasore shocked the nation. (Mallikarjun Kharge | Facebook)

“The people in charge – your goodself and Railway Minister Vaishnaw – do not want to admit that there are problems,” the Congress chief said in the letter addressed to the PM.

“The Railway Minister claims to have already found a root cause, but yet has requested the CBI to investigate. The CBI is meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents. The CBI, or any other law enforcement agency, cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures,” Kharge argued. In addition, they lack the technical expertise in railway safety, signalling, and maintenance practices, he said.

The Congress chief also stressed on the need to improve the safety of railways and ascertain the exact cause of the train accident.

“Therefore, it is incumbent upon the government to ascertain and bring to light the real reasons that caused this grave accident,” he said.

In his letter, Kharge said the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha, one of the worst in Indian history, has shocked the nation.

“The country stands united in this hour of grief. However the loss of so many precious lives has shaken the conscience of every Indian. The loss of these lives is irreparable and no amount of monetary compensation or words of condolence can make up for this grave tragedy,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, railways minister Vaishnaw said the railway board has recommended a probe by the CBI into the Balasore train accident.

Vaishnaw said the “root cause” of the accident and the “criminals” responsible for it have been identified.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.