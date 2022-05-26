CBI questions Karti Chidambaram in Chinese visa case; he says he didn’t facilitate any visas

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned Karti Chidambaram, Lok Sabha member of parliament and son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in connection with its probe into facilitation of project visas for Chinese nationals for a power project of the Vedanta group in Punjab in return for bribes, at a time when his father was the union home minister.

Karti, who returned to India on Wednesday from a two-week visit to the United Kingdom and Europe, appeared before the agency sleuths around 8am on Thursday. Before entering the CBI office at Lodhi Road, Karti denied the charges against him. “I have not facilitated a single Chinese national in getting a visa,” he said, reiterating that the visa case was the “most bogus” of the agency’s three cases registered against him.

Karti Chidambaram’s questioning centered around the allegation that he was paid a ₹50 lakh bribe for facilitating the visas, officials said.

Officials added that Karti was also asked about the email between his aide S Bhaskararaman and Vedanta group’s Vikas Makharia, in which latter conveyed his thanks and attached permission letter issued by MHA’s Foreigners Division for granting the visas.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) too has registered a money laundering case against Karti, Bhaskararaman in the matter.

The Sivaganga MP’s close aide Bhaskararaman was arrested by CBI on May 18 and is being questioned.

The central agency has alleged that ₹50 lakh were transferred by Vedanta Group for the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011. These Chinese citizens were to work at Vedanta group’s 1980-megawatt thermal power project, run by its subsidiary, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) at Banawala village in Punjab’s Mansa district.

Although not named in the latest case, P Chidambaram is also under scanner as he was the home minister at that time and visas come under the purview of the ministry of home affairs, according to an official.

This is the third case in which both the CBI and ED are investigating Chidambarams.

Earlier, in the ₹3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis deal, the agencies claimed that Advantage Strategic Consultancy Pvt Ltd (ASCPL), a firm indirectly controlled by Karti Chidambaram raised an invoice of ₹26 lakh for services related to “market survey” against which Aircel made the payment on April 1, 2006. Another company run by Karti - Chess Management Services Pvt Ltd (CMSPL) – also received ₹87 lakh from subsidiary companies of Maxis in the garb of providing ‘software services’.

Similarly, in INX Media case, CBI has alleged that on P Chidambaram’s instructions, the company’s former directors, Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukherjea, met Karti at the Hyatt hotel in Delhi in June 2008. In this meeting, CBI has claimed, Karti sought a bribe of $1 million. The CBI charge sheet, however, has listed a bribe of ₹9.96 lakh only paid by INX to ASCPL.