CBI raids Bulandshahr DM’s residence, wife claims he has been framed

In an unusual move, wife of controversial District Magistrate (DM) of Bulandshahr, Abhay Singh has taken help of social media claiming that CBI is framing her husband in a mining scam, which involves a former minister of the Akhilesh Yadav government.

Madhvi Abhay Singh has posted a clarification on her Facebook wall saying that CBI has registered a false case against her husband and allegedly recovered cash worth Rs 47 lakh from DM’s official residence.

“My husband has done nothing wrong. The money claimed to be recovered from our residence is not illegal,” she wrote on her Facebook post.

Abhay Singh, a 2007 batch IAS officer, is said to be close to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was DM Fatehpur (in 2014) when mining lease were given to a local sand mafia. Madhvi’s pictures and her post on Facebook is now going viral on social media.

On the other hand, the CBI has said that the then Mining Minister Gayatri Prajapati, a protege of Mulayam Singh Yadav, had awarded three mining leases to local sand mafia without following the mandatory e-tendering procedure. The lease deed was executed by the then DM of Fatehpur Abhay Singh.

After a preliminary enquiry into mining scandal, the CBI has registered a case against the then Minister Gayatri Prajapti, several IAS officers of Uttar Pradesh including Abhay Singh.

Sources close to Madhvi Abhay Singh said that Gayatri Prajapati was ruling the roost in Samajwadi Party government and had pressured Abhay to sign the lease deeds.

However CBI sources said that being the DM Abhay Singh should have followed the procedure, instead of succumbing to political pressure and signing an illegal lease.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 09:37 IST