CBI raids indicate a warning for growing political alignments in Bihar, feel experts

Patna: When the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi’s 10, Circular Road residence in Patna in 2017 in connection with the IRCTC scam, it was a Friday. Five years later, again on another Friday, a CBI team raided their official residence in connection with the ‘land for job’ scam in the Railways, which has the potential to alter current political alignments in Bihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has been alleged that when Lalu Prasad was Railway minister, he made dozens of people donate land in return for Group-D jobs to someone else and then got those people to gift the land to him after the passage of five to six years. This was the modus operandi. The land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the Railway minister in the UPA government between 2004 and 2009.

A preliminary enquiry was initiated by the CBI which has been converted into an FIR now. The CBI, in its FIR stated that some undeserving candidates were given jobs in exchange for land at throwaway prices. The CBI has also recorded the testimony of a few candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The raids come at a time when the bitterness between the two NDA alliance partners in Bihar – the BJP and the JD (U) – has reached its peak with each party losing no opportunity to slam the other. The raids also come at a time when Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had been teasing the BJP by sending signals of getting close to the RJD.

THE TIMING

Experts and politicians feel that the CBI raids are more out of panic by the BJP due to the closeness between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. In the last few months, there have been many such issues when Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Kumar have been on the same platform, be it the issue of removal of loudspeakers from religious places and more importantly the caste census.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first signs of growing proximity were sent forth by none other than Kumar, who walked down from his residence to attend an Iftaar party organised at Rabri Devi’s residence, situated at a stone’s throw distance from 1, Anney Marg — the residence of the chief minister.

Kumar, last month became a neighbour of Rabri Devi, when he shifted to his 7, Circular Road residence as the CM’s house began undergoing renovations.

After this, Tejashwi and Kumar were seen talking in an engrossed manner at the Iftar party organized by JD-U and the CM also went to see the Opposition leader off. Kumar and Tejashwi met for the third time in 20 days separately for about an hour on the issue of the caste census.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though both the RJD and the JD (U) called the meeting a formal one, political pundits started analysing the message, causing immense discomfort to the BJP.

RJD’s Legislative Council member Sunil Singh alleged that the entire action is political. Political experts also agree on this. “It is targeted and is an indirect message to Nitish Kumar that he should maintain distance from the family which has been involved in scams,” said D M Diwakar, former director of the A N Sinha Institute for Social Studies.

POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS

The Lok Sabha elections are due in 2024 and the Bihar assembly polls in 2025. In 2015, in the company of Lalu Prasad, the Grand Alliance (GA) succeeded in stopping the BJP juggernaut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Again, when Lalu is out on bail and Lok Sabha elections just a year away, the BJP does not want to take any chances. Even though Lalu Prasad is not in his best of health, the saffron party wants to keep the “Lalu as an issue” alive as it fears he can be a big challenger to BJP’s prospects in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar, an image conscious man, is not in the best of relationship with his old ally, the BJP. He is playing his cards safely. He distanced himself from UP assembly polls and built up more than a functional relationship with the Centre and the BJP.

Despite being in less numbers in the House of 243 in the Bihar assembly, Kumar carries bargaining power, which has pushed the BJP back. “The BJP knows he has the potential to switch over so the BJP wants him to continue with the arrangement at least till 2024. They want him to continue as CM and dictate terms as they have not been able to find a better CM candidate in Bihar. Nitish will also be in favour of the scenario to continue as CM till he finds a better option. That is when the situation demands, he gets close to the RJD to tease the BJP,” said Diwakar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the national stage, Lalu’s aggression carries more weight than his numbers dictate in politics. He has been a relentless champion of the anti-Modi opposition. However, each charge not only weakens him but reduces chances of becoming pro-active in Bihar and national politics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON