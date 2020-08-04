e-paper
Home / India News / CBI searches 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in encroachment case

The raids came after the CBI registered an FIR on the allegations of large scale illegal construction/encroachment of land in the tourist hotspot of Patnitop in Udhampur district.

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 14:45 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The CBI had conducted a preliminary enquiry (PE) on the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir high court to investigate alleged violations of the master plan of Patnitop area by at least 59 hotels and resorts.(PTI)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday launched search operations at 11 locations including Jammu, Udhampur and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir at the offices, residential premises of public servants including then CEOs, Patnitop Development Authority etc in an ongoing investigation into a case of encroachment, officials said.

The raids came after the CBI registered an FIR on the allegations of large scale illegal construction/encroachment of land in the tourist location of Patnitop area of Udhampur district.

A Preliminary Enquiry was earlier conducted on the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir high court to investigate alleged violations of the master plan of Patnitop area by at least 59 hotels and resorts.

The high court had passed the order on December 31 last year on a PIL filed by the president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Patnitop, alleging glaring violations of the master plan of the Patnitop area. The PIL claimed that the violations led to 70 per cent of hotels and restaurants being constructed without permission.

