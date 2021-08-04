CBI takes over probe into Dhanbad Judge’s death; forms 20-member SIT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took over the probe into the death of Dhanbad additional district judge Uttam Anand, who died after being hit by a three-wheeler while on his daily morning jog last week, and formed a 20-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the matter.

The SIT, along with Central Forensics Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts from Delhi, were leaving for Dhanbad “immediately” to take case files from Jharkhand police, interrogate suspects arrested so far and collect other evidence, people familiar with the development said.

The Supreme Court as well as high court of Jharkhand had taken suo motu cognizance of the incident after the CCTV footage of the hit-and-run incident suggested Anand was deliberately run over by the driver of the vehicle.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren had, on Saturday, recommended a CBI probe in the matter.

CBI officials, who didn’t want to be named, said after receiving a notification from the department of personnel and training (DoPT), they have re-registered the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Jharkhand police.

Jharkhand police too had formed a SIT in the matter and arrested two persons -- Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma – who were riding the three-wheeler, suspected to be stolen. However, the motive for them killing the judge is not known yet. The cops have so far picked up around 250 persons for questioning in connection with the case.

The premier investigation agency has expertise in investigating complex heinous crimes including Bhanwari Devi murder case, murder of Aarushi Talwar and servant Hemraj, Badayun suicides, Unnao rape case, custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu etc.