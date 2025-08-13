New Delhi, The CBI has taken over the investigation into the killing of a man allegedly by a Bihar Police Deputy SP and his bodyguard at a dinner party in Sasaram in Rohtas district last December, officials said Wednesday. CBI takes over probe into killing of man allegedly by Bihar Police DySP in Sasaram last Dec

The agency has re-registered three FIRs of the state police two registered on the basis of statement of police officials and one by the victim's brother as its own cases and started the probe.

The case centres on the allegations that Rana Om Prakash and his friends had gathered to celebrate the birthday of their friend Sivam Singh when the Deputy Superintendent Adil Bilal and his bodyguard Chandramauli Nagia along with unknown persons came and started enquiring.

When Om Prakash and his friends objected to this, Bilal and Nagia threatened them and suddenly opened fire from the service revolver in which Prakash was killed on the sport while two others Atul Singh and Vinod Pal were injured.

According to Nagia's version, he and Bilal were trailing a biker who had entered the premises in which Prakash and others were present.

On seeing the police, they attacked Nagia and Bilal and tried to snatch their service weapons.

In the scuffle, the revolver went off accidentally. The gathered crowd attacked the policemen who had to open fire to save their lives, Nagia had said in the FIR registered on the basis of his statement.

"The admitted facts in this case are that one person has been killed and two other persons have been injured while they had gathered at the place of occurrence. The allegation of firing is against one Md. Adil Bilal, Dy SP who is alleged to have fired unprovoked," the Patna High Court had noted while handing over the probe to the CBI.

Justice Sandeep Kumar had said two more FIRs have been registered one by the bodyguard of the DySP and another by the local SHO which goes to show that admittedly the occurrence had taken place.

Prima facie it appears that the police is trying to shield the DySP who is alleged to have fired at the deceased, Justice Kumar noted.

"The FIR lodged at the instance of the bodyguard of the Dy SP and the SHO of local police station prima facie appears to, be a preemptive attempt in order to take control of the narrative and distort the direction of investigation. The police cannot rush to file a skewed/one sided version and thereby preempt the version of the victim," he noted.

The judge said in the present case, prima facie it appears that the police right from the very beginning is trying to falsify the case lodged by the petitioner about the murder of his brother.

"In the present case, the police officials themselves are accused. It is not out of place to find merit in the submission of the petitioner that the incident needs to be thoroughly investigated to uncover the truth. It is imperative to ensure that the ends of justice are met by uncovering the real truth by a competent, credible, unbiased and uninterested body of personnel like CBI," he said.

