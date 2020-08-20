e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CBI team should undergo Covid-19 test: Maharashtra minister

CBI team should undergo Covid-19 test: Maharashtra minister

“The CBI officers will be staying in Mumbai and meeting several people. They should undergo antigen test as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of coronavirus,” the Relief and Rehabilitation Minister said.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
A BMC official earlier said that the central investigation agency had applied for exemption from the home quarantine rule.
A BMC official earlier said that the central investigation agency had applied for exemption from the home quarantine rule.(PTI file photo)
         

Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday said the CBI team that arrived in Mumbai to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case should undergo a Covid-19 test.

The CBI team reached the metropolis on Thursday evening. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that it has been exempted from home quarantine.

“The CBI officers will be staying in Mumbai and meeting several people. They should undergo antigen test as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of coronavirus,” the Relief and Rehabilitation Minister said.

“The state government should take precaution and the CBI should also follow the Covid-19 safety rules,” the Congress leader added.

A BMC official earlier said that the central investigation agency had applied for exemption from the home quarantine rule.

The civic body had quarantined Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari earlier this month after his arrival to oversee probe in the actor’s death case.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput’s suicide, to the CBI.

Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Davinder Singh hid Hizbul terrorists: NIA charge sheet
Davinder Singh hid Hizbul terrorists: NIA charge sheet
Prashant Bhushan case: Spotlight on AG’s role after hearing
Prashant Bhushan case: Spotlight on AG’s role after hearing
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid-19 preparations
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid-19 preparations
63% work under model village scheme over, Tamil Nadu tops the list
63% work under model village scheme over, Tamil Nadu tops the list
Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends in Jaipur
Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends in Jaipur
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In