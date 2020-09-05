e-paper
CBI team visits Sushant Singh Rajput's flat again

CBI team visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat again

In the last two weeks, the central probe agency had visited the flat at least two times to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the actor’s death, among other things.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 13:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Mumbai
Rajput’s cooks Neeraj and Keshav, and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani accompanied the team.
Rajput's cooks Neeraj and Keshav, and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani accompanied the team.
         

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, visited his flat in suburban Bandra again on Saturday as part of its investigation, an official said.

In the last two weeks, the central probe agency had visited the flat at least two times to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the actor’s death, among other things, he said.

“The probe team along with forensic experts reached the late actor’s flat in Mont Blanc Apartments around 11.30 am,” the official said.

Rajput’s cooks Neeraj and Keshav, and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani accompanied the team, he said.

“After inspecting the flat, the investigators went to the terrace of the building. Later, the team members left the place for the DRDO guest house at Santacruz, where they are stationed,” he said.

