CBI to probe Sushant’s death case: Centre to SC

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:54 IST

The Union government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it has accepted Bihar’s recommendation for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which has sparked a debate on mental health issues, how the film industry treats outsiders, and also the circumstances that led to his suspected suicide on June 14.

The court was hearing a plea by Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, who sought the transfer of a first information report (FIR) against her from Patna to Mumbai in the wake of a jurisdictional dispute between police forces in Bihar and Maharashtra. The July 25 FIR — based on a complaint by KK Singh, Rajput’s father — accused Chakraborty of abetting the 34-year-old actor’s suicide.

A single-judge bench of the Supreme Court, which observed that the truth behind the death of the “talented artist” should come out, asked Maharashtra and Bihar as well as Singh to file their replies on Chakraborty’s plea within three days. Justice Hrishikesh Roy did not pass any protective order in Chakraborty’s favour.

The court also asked Maharashtra to inform the court about the status of investigation by the Mumbai Police. The case will come up for hearing next week.

During the hearing through video-conferencing, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre, told the court: “The Union of India has in principle accepted the request by Bihar to have a CBI probe.” Later in the day, the department of personnel and training issued a notification to this effect.

At the heart of the case is a question of who the case originally belongs to — Maharashtra or Bihar. Chakraborty’s legal team says the Bihar government cannot recommend a CBI probe since police from that state do not have any jurisdiction to even investigate the case.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government, through senior counsel R Basant, too, contested the Bihar Police’s jurisdiction to first register an FIR, and then to recommend a CBI probe. He argued that the Bihar government’s actions went against the principles of federalism and that the state where the incident took place had the authority to investigate. “The cause of action was in Mumbai and Mumbai Police are investigating [the matter]. This person [Rajput’s father], without even filing a complaint before Mumbai Police, says Mumbai Police are not investigating properly. Mumbai police have done very professional job,” Basant argued. The incident is being used to score political points, he added.

The court told Basant that it was “not professional on the part of Mumbai Police to confine an officer who came from Patna on the ground of Covid”. He was referring to civic authorities in Mumbai quarantining a senior police officer who arrived in the city to supervise the Bihar’s Police’s investigation. “Quarantining of Bihar Police officer has not sent good message,” the court said.

Senior counsel Shyam Divan, who represented Chakraborty, prayed that no coercive action should be taken against her. “A protective order needs to be passed in favour of the petitioner,” Divan said. The court did not grant his request.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Bihar, opposed Rhea’s transfer plea and asked the court to adjourn the matter. “Keep the matter next week. Do not pass any orders and no one will be prejudiced,” he said.

Senior counsel Vikas Singh, who represented Rajput’s father, expressed concerns that the Mumbai Police were destroying evidence, an allegation that Maharashtra rejected.

The court observed that a serious allegation has been levelled against the petitioner. “She has sought transfer of proceedings from Patna to Mumbai. Whether there is criminality involved needs to be investigated. In a high-profile case, everybody has an opinion. But we have to proceed on the basis of law,” the court said.

Rajput, who had a short but promising career, was found hanging at his Bandra residence in suburban Mumbai. The mystery surrounding Rajput’s death has moved on from theories on and investigations into how nepotism in Bollywood may have claimed his life to allegations of a criminal conspiracy involving Chakraborty.

The Mumbai Police found the cause of death as “asphyxia due to hanging”, filed an accidental death report (ADR) and began an investigation. Chakraborty, an actress herself, has been questioned by the Mumbai police.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police filed an “abetment to suicide” case on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajput’s father. In the complaint, he accused Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career. The matter was then sent by the Bihar Police to the additional chief judicial magistrate, Patna.

Chakraborty moved the top court on July 29, challenging the jurisdiction of the Bihar court, saying the incident took place in Mumbai. She submitted that Rajput was suffering from depression and that she was in deep trauma due to his death.