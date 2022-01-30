CBI changes probe team in judge death case after Jharkhand high court rap

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has changed the entire team investigating the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand two weeks after the Jharkhand high court criticised its handling of the case.

A superintendent of police (SP) rank officer, Vikas Kumar, from Delhi has already reached Dhanbad to replace the current investigating officer ASP (Additional SP) Vijay Shukla and has sought permission from the court to re-interrogate the two people arrested so far, Rahul Verma and Lakhan Verma.

A 20-member special investigation team (SIT) of the central agency has been probing the case since August last year.

Officials familiar with the development confirmed that the members of the SIT probing Dhanbad judge’s death have been changed “to probe the larger conspiracy”.

One of the officials added that CBI joint director Sharad Aggarwal will continue to supervise the investigation in the case, but all other officers from the existing team have been replaced.

The new team, led by SP Kumar from Delhi-based Special Crimes Unit-2, visited the Randhir Verma Square on January 26 to recreate the crime scene. The new team has also sought permission from the court to interrogate the accused persons for three days inside the prison.

Judge Uttam Anand was mowed down by an autorickshaw on July 28 last year, an incident that sparked off security concerns in the entire judiciary. The vehicle, which was stolen from Dhanbad, was recovered from neighbouring Giridih district that night. The auto driver Lakhan Verma (22) and his accomplice Rahul Verma (21) , were arrested two days later.

The Supreme Court and the Jharkhand high court took suo motu cognisance of the hit-and-run incident in which Anand (49) was killed after CCTV footage showed a three-wheeler swerving on an empty road to deliberately knock him down as he was jogging outside Magistrate Colony near Randhir Verma Square in Dhanbad. The apex court later expressed distress over rising incidents of verbal and physical attacks on judges throughout the country.

The central investigation agency filed a charge sheet against the two in October last year for murder and destruction of evidence, but the high court was unhappy with the CBI probe.

A division bench of chief justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and justice Sujit Narayan Prasad on January 14 pulled up CBI for not properly conducting the probe, saying that the larger conspiracy needs to be investigated. The bench observed that the murder has not happened because of any mobile phone theft or any other trivial matter.

“The investigation into the case raises a question on the credibility of the CBI. It seems that the agency is now tired of the case and wants to quit the investigation, which is why it is making up stories so that the accused are not charged with murder. The probe is going in such a direction that it appears that the CBI is trying to protect the accused,” the bench noted.

The narco-analysis test report was read out in the court. In the report, the autorickshaw driver’s assistant Rahul said, “Lakhan was driving the autorickshaw fast. I was sitting on the left side. The judge was jogging slowly. He had a handkerchief in his left hand. Lakhan hit the judge intentionally and he collapsed on the ground.” The report found that someone had assigned them the task of killing the judge.

The court said that even after the passage of so many months since the incident on July 28 last year, the CBI’s inability to close the case raised questions on the agency’s credibility.

It said that the incident was gradually moving towards a hit-and-run case.

“Jharkhand has been affected by militancy but never before has a judge come under threat. The incident has caught the attention of the entire nation. The court wants that the main conspirator be brought to book and sentenced so that such incidents don’t recur,” it said.

