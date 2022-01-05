CCTVs in spas violate right to privacy, says Madras high court

The Madurai bench of the Madras high court on Tuesday said installation of CCTV cameras in a spa violates the right to “bodily” privacy of a person. The bench also said that an order passed by another judge of the Madras high court in 2020 was in violation of the Supreme Court order defining right to privacy as a fundamental right.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The installation of CCTV equipment inside premises such as a spa would unquestionably infract upon a person’s bodily autonomy. These are inviolable spaces where the prying eye of the state simply cannot be allowed to enter,” Justice Swaminathan said in his orders on Tuesday. He said the Supreme Court had held that privacy as guaranteed in Article 21 takes different forms -- it includes a right to bodily autonomy, a right to informational privacy and a right to a privacy of choice.

The case in the Madurai bench relates to that of a petitioner, Payel Biswas who is running a spa, named “Queen Ayurvedic Cross Spa Centre”, in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district. After a gazette notification in 2018, obtaining of licence has been made mandatory for spa businesses and the petitioner applied for such licence. Since no action was taken on his request, he filed a writ petition for directing the respondents, the Trichy police, to issue a “no objection certificate”. He also wanted the court to restrain the police from interfering with the running of the spa relying on other orders made by other judges of the court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the hearing, the government counsel informed the court about an order on December 12, 2020 passed by Justice S M Subramaniam on a similar petition. He had directed the installation of CCTV cameras in all spas, massage and therapy centres, across Tamil Nadu to prevent illegal activities and allowed police to take action if there is a complaint.

Justice Swaminathan said that Justice S M Subramaniam order was contrary to a Supreme Court order on privacy.

Justice Swaminathan concluded that in his “humblest opinion” and “the greatest of respect” to his “revered brother Judge”, his the judgment appears to run counter to the law laid down by the Supreme Court’s 9-judge bench judgment in the K S Puttaswamy versus Union of India case of 2017. He quoted justice Chandrachud’s order from the concluding part of the Puttaswamy case that states, “While the legitimate expectation of privacy may vary from intimate zone to the private zone and from the private to the public arena, it is important to underscore that privacy is not lost or surrendered merely because the individual is in a public place.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suspicion that immoral activities are taking place in massage centres cannot be reason enough to intrude into an individual’s right to relax, for it intrinsically is part and parcel of his fundamental right to privacy, said Justice Swaminathan in his orders.

The court then directed the police to consider the petitioner’s representation for availing of licence on merits within four weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON